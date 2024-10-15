Swvl Launches its Regional Headquarters in Riyadh as Part of GCC Growth Strategy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swvl Holdings Corp ("Swvl" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SWVL), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments, is excited to announce the launch of its regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move is a key step in supporting the Company's long-term growth and profitability plans in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) by leveraging the program's benefits and participating in government contract opportunities.



Swvl is thrilled to be part of Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters (RHQ) Program, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals to diversify the economy and boost foreign investment. By establishing this RHQ in Riyadh, Swvl intends to leverage the program’s incentives to support its long-term expansion plans and fuel Swvl’s growth strategy across the region while contributing to Saudi Arabia’s ambitions of becoming a global business hub.

Swvl has been providing technology-driven mobility solutions in Saudi Arabia for the past four years, offering both fully managed and SaaS-based transportation services tailored to businesses' needs across various industries. By leveraging advanced technology, Swvl enables businesses across the Kingdom to provide high-quality transportation for employees and staff while driving cost savings and operational efficiency. Saudi Arabia continues to be the fastest growth and most profitable market for Swvl.

"As we continue to grow in Saudi Arabia, we are excited to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and its ambitious digital transformation goals through strengthening our presence and our technology-driven mobility solutions across the region. We are proud to be at the forefront of reshaping the future of transportation in Saudi Arabia, creating more opportunities for businesses and communities alike." – Mostafa Kandil, CEO of Swvl.

About Swvl

Swvl is a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for enterprises and governments. Swvl's technology enhances transit system efficiency to deliver safer, more reliable, and sustainable transportation solutions.

