iMD Companies and Its Subsidiary Riize Health Announce New Product Lines: Riize Hair & Riize Weight Maintenance

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) subsidiary Riize, LLC (Riize Health) -- announces two new innovative products for the personal healthcare market.

Riize Health will begin marketing Riize Hair, an advanced hair loss solution for men. With a proprietary formula, combining minoxidil, finasteride and biotin, the product will come in both topical solution and oral dissolving strip forms. Riize Hair will bring both a new product and treatment approach to the $7+ billion dollar male hair loss market, with a projected CAGR of 6+%. See https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/hair-growth-supplement-and-treatment-market for figures listed.

In addition to Riize Hair, Riize Health will also launch Riize Weight Maintenance, an oral dissolving semaglutide strip. Riize Weight Maintenance strips were developed in anticipation of injectable forms of semaglutide no longer being allowed for sale generically, per FDA regulations. Riize Weight Maintenance strips will fill the market needs for semaglutide weight loss for patients with an aversion to injections. Riize Weight Maintenance strips will provide a micro-dosing level of semaglutide, sufficient to support weight loss already achieved.

Having established a successful record of growth with personal health care products for both weight loss and sexual wellness, Riize Health is continuing to bring product innovation forward with proven expertise in oral dissolving thin film delivery systems.

"We feel these two new products will give us the opportunity to capture the attention of their respective markets through innovation and execution," states Reilly Schueler, CEO of Riize Health. "It's an exciting time to be a growing part of IMD Companies in expanding the Riize Health brand."

Rick Wilson, President and CEO of IMD Companies, Inc., states that “these new products give iMD Companies and Riize new verticals and we are anticipating a major further revenue growth from these product innovations.”

As a welcoming statement, we’re inviting new clients and shareholders to go to our website at https://www.riizehealth.com/ , use Promo Code ICBU50, and save 50% on all first month's orders.

About Riize, LLC

Riize is revolutionizing the healthcare industry as a leading telemedicine/pharmacy services provider. Our specialized focus on men’s and women’s sexual health and weight loss sets us apart from the competition due to our revolutionary delivery system. We are proud to offer a convenient and innovative online healthcare service that connects individuals with licensed healthcare providers. At Riize, we understand the importance of personalized care. That’s why we provide a platform where patients can easily consult with healthcare professionals remotely. Through video or phone calls, individuals can discuss their symptoms, receive accurate diagnoses, and obtain personalized treatment plans that address their specific needs. We believe in breaking down barriers to healthcare access. With Riize, patients no longer have to endure long wait times or travel to a physical clinic. Our user-friendly platform ensures that quality healthcare is just a few clicks away. Join us in shaping the future of healthcare. Experience the convenience and expertise that Riize offers. Your health and well-being are our priorities.

About iMD Companies, Inc.

iMD Companies, Inc. (OTC: ICBU) is a Florida Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions and technology development in the healthcare markets. iMD's goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace.

Safe Harbor Statement

