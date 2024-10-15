Alto’s Magic Valley Facility Production Rate Consistently Achieving Full Capacity

PEKIN, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuel and essential ingredients, provided updates on its Magic Valley facility in Idaho where it has installed Harvesting Technology’s patented system to capture its high protein and corn oil products.



For October to date, the new equipment and system modifications to improve capacity at the Magic Valley facility are delivering the following metrics:

Average renewable fuel production rates at full production capacity while operating the high protein and corn oil technology systems;



Protein content at 50% or greater, with improved protein production yields of over three pounds per bushel, diversifying the facility’s product mix with a higher margin offering; and

Corn oil yields are improving and are expected to increase further as Alto continues aligning systems and operations.

Alto Ingredients CEO Bryon McGregor said, “We are proud of our team’s hard work and tenacity in integrating the necessary design changes to achieve these production milestones. We expect our improved output to contribute to Magic Valley’s bottom line results. We have begun marketing our new high protein products and anticipate sales from associated products to ramp up in the fourth quarter of 2024.”

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols, renewable fuel and essential ingredients. Leveraging the unique qualities of its facilities, the company serves customers in a wide range of consumer and commercial products in the Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Industry & Agriculture; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels markets. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning renewable fuel production rates and potential increases in sales of, or product margins or profits deriving from, corn oil and high protein products at Alto Ingredients’ Magic Valley facility; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business and plans. These factors include, among others, Alto Ingredients’ ability to continue to achieve current renewable fuel production rates at its Magic Valley facility into the future and to achieve anticipated higher sales, margins and profits from its corn oil and high protein products at the Magic Valley facility in the fourth quarter of 2024; adverse economic and market conditions, including for renewable fuels, specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, including high protein and corn oil products; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; adverse impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections and the operation of new large-scale capital projects; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the alcohol production, marketing and distribution industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ facilities, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 8, 2024.

