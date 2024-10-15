KidStrong selects ABC Fitness as its new member management provider

ABC Fitness will support KidStrong’s exciting growth plans starting with its current 130 franchise locations and over 55,000 members

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KidStrong, a leading provider of science-based athletic play programs for children, and ABC Fitness, the leading global provider of fitness technology solutions, today announced a strategic partnership where ABC Fitness’ studio management software, ABC Glofox, will provide membership management for all 130 of KidStrong’s global locations.

The collaboration marks a significant opportunity for KidStrong to make it easier to be a member by leveraging ABC Glofox’s cutting-edge technology platform to drive impact and growth. KidStrong, which opened nine years ago and has already grown to 130 open locations in the US and Canada, teaches kids to believe in themselves through science-based fitness games. Now with the support of ABC Glofox, KidStrong can streamline its program management across classes, camps and parties, enhance member engagement and drive growth across its franchise network.

"Partnering with ABC Fitness provides significant opportunities to foster more connections across our current members, while reaching new members through both current locations and new franchises,” said Matt Sharp, CEO and Founder of KidStrong. “We chose ABC Glofox for their deep expertise in global franchising and are already seeing how their support helps in personalizing the member experience and just making it easier to be a member at KidStrong.”

KidStrong aims to leverage ABC Glofox's comprehensive suite of features to manage class schedules, new member enrollments, payments and communication with parents and instructors.

Bill Davis, CEO of ABC Fitness, added, “At ABC Fitness, we believe wellness is for everybody, and are very proud to work with mission-aligned organizations like KidStrong who promote healthy habits in both children and their parents. Our ABC Glofox platform will provide KidStrong with the tools and resources they need to manage their business efficiently, engage their members and expand their reach, supporting their growing member-base to focus on what is most important – their children’s development."

KidStrong joins ABC Glofox’s growing, global customer-base which includes major and growing franchises like Crunch, Snap Fitness, and Special Strong.

About KidStrong

KidStrong was founded in 2015 by Matt and Megin Sharp because they wanted a program focused on developing strength and confidence for their daughter, Ella, and other kids like her. Together, they partnered in 2017 with Matt's best friend and Co-Founder Lincoln Brown. And later, Megan Stein joined as a Co-Founder. Together they developed KidStrong, which has quickly become the leader in athletic play focused on brain, physical, and character development for ages walking through 11 years old. KidStrong offers a science-based curriculum that is parent-focused and taught by professionals to promote social and emotional strength. KidStrong has grown exponentially, with nearly 400 franchises sold to date since the company opened their first center in 2015. Over the next five years, KidStrong plans to have 500 open centers in the United States and Canada.. For more information, visit www.kidstrong.com.

About ABC Fitness

ABC Fitness is a leading technology provider for fitness businesses everywhere. Simplifying club and member management for 40+ years via scalable solutions (ABC Glofox, ABC Ignite, ABC Trainerize, and ABC Evo) ABC Fitness’ innovations transform fitness visions into seamless reality. From personal trainers, boutique studios, and gyms, to international franchise health clubs, ABC Fitness provides the technology and industry insights needed to move your business forward. ABC Fitness currently supports more than 40 million members and 30K+ fitness businesses globally, processing over $11 billion in payments every year. Learn more at abcfitness.com.

Hilary Strath ABC Fitness press@abcfitness.com

