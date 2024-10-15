Ventyx Biosciences Presents New 52-Week Results from the Phase 2 Trial of VTX002 (Tamuzimod) in Ulcerative Colitis at UEG Week 2024

Late-breaking abstract highlights high rates of clinical and endoscopic remission among LTE completers at Week 52

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: VTYX) (“Ventyx”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing novel oral therapies that address a broad range of inflammatory diseases with significant unmet medical need, today announced that a late-breaking abstract including new long-term extension (LTE) data from the Phase 2 trial of tamuzimod in ulcerative colitis was presented on October 15, 2024 during the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week meeting in Vienna, Austria.



“We are excited to present the new long-term extension data from the tamuzimod Phase 2 trial in patients with ulcerative colitis at UEG Week,” said Raju Mohan, PhD, Chief Executive Officer. “These 52-week data continue to reinforce the potential best-in-class profile of our S1P1R modulator tamuzimod in ulcerative colitis, with a potential best-in-disease safety profile amongst all the oral options for UC therapy. We believe the high rates of clinical remission and endoscopic remission position tamuzimod as the backbone of future combination therapies for UC.”

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: “Efficacy and safety of tamuzimod in moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis through 52 weeks: phase 2 long-term extension data”

Presenter: Silvio Danese, MD, PhD; Department of Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, IRCCS Ospedale San Raffaele, Vita-Salute San Raffaele University, Milan, Italy

Session: From IBS and IBD: Late-breaking abstracts

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 08:30 - 09:30 (CEST)

More information can be found in the conference program on the UEG website. Slides from the presentation will be available in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ventyxbio.com.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative oral medicines for patients living with autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. We believe our ability to efficiently discover and develop differentiated drug candidates will allow us to address important unmet medical needs with novel oral therapies that can shift inflammation and immunology markets from injectable to oral drugs. Our current pipeline includes internally discovered clinical programs targeting NLRP3, S1P1R and TYK2, positioning us to become a leader in the development of oral immunology therapies for peripheral and neuroinflammatory diseases. Ventyx is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information about Ventyx, please visit www.ventyxbio.com.

