Illumio CloudSecure Achieves AWS Security Competency Status

SYNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio Inc., the Zero Trust Segmentation company, announced today that Illumio has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Competency status for its innovative cloud security solution, Illumio CloudSecure. This designation recognizes that Illumio has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals.  

Achieving the AWS Security Competency differentiates Illumio as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized software designed to help enterprises adopt, develop, and deploy complex projects on AWS. To receive the designation, APN members must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS. 

"We're proud to achieve the AWS Security Competency status, reinforcing our commitment to helping our customers securely accelerate their journey to the cloud,” said Todd Palmer, Senior Vice President of Global Partner Sales and Alliances at Illumio. “Building a consistent Zero Trust strategy across hybrid and multi-cloud environments is vital for protecting AWS workloads. Illumio CloudSecure allows organizations to do just that, empowering teams to author and publish proactive cloud workload segmentation policies at scale using native controls in their public, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments.”

Illumio CloudSecure provides organizations with a proven and effective way to gain visibility and limit the impact of breaches and ransomware across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With Illumio CloudSecure, organizations can contain attacks efficiently and cost effectively on applications and workloads in their public cloud environments, across servers, virtual machines, containers, and serverless computing, by preventing unnecessary communications. 

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify Consulting and Technology APN Partners with deep industry experience and expertise. 

The AWS Security Competency designation builds on Illumio’s existing engagement with AWS including its inclusion in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and Public Sector Partner Program. Illumio was also named a top solution for Zero Trust and cloud security in the 2023 Cloud Security Trends guide by SANS and AWS.

For more information on how you can secure your applications, cloud environments, and hybrid IT on AWS with Illumio, visit: https://www.illumio.com/solutions/aws. You can also find Illumio’s solutions in AWS Marketplace.

To learn more about Illumio CloudSecure visit: www.illumio.com/products/illumio-cloudsecure or take advantage of a 30-day free trial here: https://www.illumio.com/lp/cloudsecure-free-trial.

About Illumio 
Illumio, the most comprehensive Zero Trust solution for ransomware and breach containment, protects organizations from cyber disasters and enables operational resilience without complexity. By visualizing traffic flows and automatically setting segmentation policies, the Illumio Zero Trust Segmentation Platform reduces unnecessary lateral movement across the multi-cloud and hybrid infrastructure, protecting critical resources and preventing the spread of cyberattacks. More information: https://www.illumio.com/

