Aligos Therapeutics Announces Acceptance of Abstracts on Incremental Data from ALG-000184 in CHB Subjects and Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of Data from the Phase 2a HERALD Study of ALG-055009 in MASH Subjects at The Liver Meeting (TLM) 2024

Three abstracts accepted for poster presentations on ALG-000184 and ALG-055009

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS, “Aligos”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced four abstracts have been accepted, including one late-breaker oral presentation and three poster presentations, at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease’s (AASLD) The Liver Meeting (TLM) 2024, being held November 15 – 19, 2024 in San Diego, CA. The abstracts released today can be found on the AASLD website at https://www.aasld.org/the-liver-meeting. Late-breaker abstracts will be available on November 15, 2024.



Details on the abstracts are as follows:

ALG-000184: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B (CHB)

Abstract #: 1213

Title: Monotherapy with the Capsid Assembly Modulator, ALG-000184, Results in High Viral Suppression Rates in Untreated HBeAg+ and HBeAg- Subjects with Chronic Hepatitis B or Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 15, 2024, 8:00am – 5:00pm PT

Abstract #: 1266

Title: Capsid Assembly Modulators Such as ALG-001075 Induce Profound HBV DNA Knockdown and Directly Target HBeAg In Vitro

Presenter: Cheng Liu, PhD

Date/Time: November 15, 2024, 8:00am – 5:00pm PT

ALG-055009: Potential best-in-class small molecule THR- β for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Format: Oral presentation

Title: ALG-055009, a Novel Thyroid Hormone Receptor Beta (THR-β) Agonist, was Well-tolerated with Significant Reductions in Liver Fat at Week 12 in Non-cirrhotic MASH Patients in the Ongoing Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-controlled Phase 2

Presenter: Rohit Loomba, MD, MHSc, Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of California, San Diego

Date/Time: November 19, 2024 at 10:30am – 10:40am PT

Abstract #: 3226

Title: Nonclinical Toxicology Profile of ALG-055009, a Novel and Potent Thyroid Hormone Receptor β Agonist, for the Treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH)

Presenter: Dinah Misner, PhD

Date/Time: November 17, 2024, 8:00am – 5:00pm PT

