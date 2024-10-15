Workhorse W56 Extended Wheelbase Model Achieves FMVSS and HVIP Certification, Now in Full Production for Q4 2024 Deliveries

The W56 208-inch extended wheelbase model has completed the certification process for FMVSS and received HVIP certification for safety and environmental compliance.



Full production of the W56 is underway at Workhorse’s Union City, Indiana facility, with deliveries expected in Q4 2024.

With over 100 enhancements to the original step van model, the extended wheelbase W56 is an ideal solution for last-mile delivery, including parcels and laundry services.

CINCINNATI, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or “the Company”), an American technology company focused on pioneering the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, today announced that its 208-inch extended wheelbase version of the all-electric W56 step van has been self-certified to meet full FMVSS (Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards) and received HVIP (Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project) certification. These certifications not only validate the vehicle's safety and environmental compliance but also underscore Workhorse's capability of providing reliable solutions for the electric commercial vehicle market.

“Achieving FMVSS and receiving HVIP certification for our extended wheelbase W56 is a critical step in bringing this vehicle to market and delivering on our commitment to provide safe, sustainable, and high-performance electric vehicles,” said Ryan Gaul, President Commercial Vehicles at Workhorse. “The 208-inch version extends our product offering to meet larger cargo-volume requirements, while providing the same efficient and robust platform as the 178-inch version. Customers with both vehicles will benefit from easy servicing, high uptime, and interchangeable parts, reducing the complexity of operating both vehicle platforms.”

The extended wheelbase W56 is now in full production at Workhorse's manufacturing facility and is on schedule to deliver existing orders in Q4 2024. This is a significant step forward as the company ramps up its efforts to meet market demand for electric delivery vehicles. The introduction of the 208-inch wheelbase model addresses this demand by offering enhanced cargo capacity and versatility, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to optimize their last-mile delivery operations.

Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of last-mile delivery, the 208-inch W56 boasts a payload capacity of up to approximately 10,000 pounds and a range of up to 150 miles on a single charge. With over 100 enhancements to the original 178-inch model to the new 208-inch model, including advanced safety features and improved performance metrics, the W56 elevates operational efficiency while providing a no-compromise zero-emission solution.

As the industry shifts toward zero-emission fleets, the Workhorse W56 stands out as a reliable, effective solution for businesses, especially in the parcel delivery and laundry services sectors. Workhorse remains dedicated to advancing its manufacturing capabilities in the USA, contributing to job growth and the development of innovative technologies that support a cleaner, more sustainable future.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing ground-based electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric trucks. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The discussions in this press release contain forward-looking statements reflecting our current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “estimate,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements and relate to future periods. These are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

