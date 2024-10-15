scPharmaceuticals to Host Key Opinion Leader (KOL) Webinar on October 22, 2024

Webinar to focus on a nephrologist’s perspective on the use of FUROSCIX for fluid overload in heart failure and potential use in chronic kidney disease

BURLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- scPharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: SCPH), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that have the potential to optimize the delivery of infused therapies, advance patient care, and reduce healthcare costs, today announced that it will host a KOL webinar focused on a nephrologist’s perspective on the use of FUROSCIX for treating fluid overload in heart failure and potential use for patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on Tuesday, October 22, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. To register, click here.



https://lifescievents.com/event/scpharmaceuticals/

The event will feature Dr. Michael Aaronson, MD (Lincoln Nephrology and Hypertension, Lincoln, NE).

The FDA has assigned a PDUFA target action date of March 6, 2025, to consider scPharmaceuticals’ Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) seeking to expand the FUROSCIX indication to include the treatment of fluid overload in CKD.

scPharmaceuticals’ management will also provide a corporate update focused on the company’s long-term growth initiatives, including the FDA-approved expansion of the FUROSCIX indication to include New York Heart Association (NYHA) Class IV heart failure patients, the potential expansion of the FUROSCIX indication to include treatment of fluid overload in CKD patients, and the ongoing development of a low volume autoinjector designed to provide physicians and patients with additional treatment flexibility.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

About Dr. Michael Aaronson, MD

Dr. Michael Aaronson, MD, is board-certified in nephrology and internal medicine and has been practicing for over 21 years. He currently serves as partner of Lincoln Nephrology and Hypertension in Lincoln, NE, and as Medical Director of O Street: DCL, Dialysis Clinics of Lincoln in Lincoln NE. In addition, he teaches nephrology rotations for the Lincoln Family Medicine Residency Program in Lincoln, NE (affiliated with the University of Nebraska Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska). Dr. Aaronson graduated from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine and completed both his residency (internal medicine) and his fellowship (nephrology and hypertension) at the University of Minnesota.

FUROSCIX® (furosemide injection) 80 mg/10mL for subcutaneous use

FUROSCIX® is indicated for the treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adult patients with chronic heart failure.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

FUROSCIX is contraindicated in patients with anuria, patients with a history of hypersensitivity to furosemide, any component of the FUROSCIX formulation or medical adhesives and in patients with hepatic cirrhosis.

Furosemide may cause fluid, electrolyte, and metabolic abnormalities, particularly in patients receiving higher doses, patients with inadequate oral electrolyte intake, and in elderly patients. Serum electrolytes, CO2, BUN, creatinine, glucose, and uric acid should be monitored frequently during furosemide therapy.

Excessive diuresis may cause dehydration and blood volume reduction with circulatory collapse and possibly vascular thrombosis and embolism, particularly in elderly patients.

Furosemide can cause dehydration and azotemia. If increasing azotemia and oliguria occur during treatment of severe progressive renal disease, discontinue furosemide.

Cases of tinnitus and reversible or irreversible hearing impairment and deafness have been reported with furosemide. Reports usually indicate that furosemide ototoxicity is associated with rapid injection, severe renal impairment, the use of higher than recommended doses, hypoproteinemia or concomitant therapy with aminoglycoside antibiotics, ethacrynic acid, or other ototoxic drugs.

In patients with severe symptoms of urinary retention (because of bladder emptying disorders, prostatic hyperplasia, urethral narrowing), the administration of furosemide can cause acute urinary retention related to increased production and retention of urine. These patients require careful monitoring, especially during the initial stages of treatment.

Contact with water or other fluids and certain patient movements during treatment may cause the On-body Infusor to prematurely terminate infusion. Ensure patients can detect and respond to alarms.

The most common adverse reactions with FUROSCIX administration in clinical trials were site and skin reactions including erythema, bruising, edema, and injection site pain.

For more details, please read the full Prescribing Information at FUROSCIX.com/prescribing-information.pdf and Instructions for Use at FUROSCIX.com/instructions-for-use.pdf.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that are designed to reduce healthcare costs and improve health outcomes. The Company develops, internally and through strategic partnerships, innovative products and solutions that aim to expand and advance the outpatient care of select acute conditions. The Company’s lead programs focus on the subcutaneous, self-administration of IV-strength treatments in heart failure and infectious disease. scPharmaceuticals is headquartered in Burlington, MA. For more information, please visit www.scPharmaceuticals.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

