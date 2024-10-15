4VITAHEALTH™ Launches Groundbreaking Mental Health Supplements





TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4VITAHEALTH, a pioneering mental health and wellness supplement company, is proud to announce the launch of its all-natural, made in the USA supplements designed to support brain health and enhance mental well-being.

The Epidemic of Sleep Deprivation, Low Mood, and Brain Fog

In the United States, approximately 30% of the population (around 100 million people) suffer from sleep deprivation, 23% (around 60 million people) experience some type of mental illness. It’s not entirely known how many people experience brain fog, but studies published since COVID-19 have shown that around 50% of individuals with long-COVID encounter brain fog. These issues can significantly impact daily life, relationships, and overall well-being.

Introducing 4VITAHEALTH's Expertly Crafted Supplements

4VITAHEALTH's products, including 4BETTERMOOD, 4GREATSLEEP, and 4BRAINFOG, are based on the expertise of leading professionals in psychiatry and nutritional biochemistry. These supplements are designed to provide natural, effective solutions to support the brain and mind.

Expert Leadership

Keith Ablow, MD a renowned psychiatrist with 30 years of experience, and Kathryn Munoz, Ph.D., MPH, a highly respected expert in nutritional science and public health, lead the company. Dr. Munoz brings over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry. Their combined expertise ensures that 4VITAHEALTH's products are backed by a deep understanding of the complex relationships between mental health, nutrition, and overall well-being.

https://youtu.be/wu_H1vT7zcE

No Prescription Needed

4VITAHEALTH's products are grounded in the principle that many mental health issues do not require prescription medications, which can cause severe side effects. The company's supplements combine naturally occurring vitamins, minerals, herbs and nootroptics to support mental well-being.

Exclusive Launch Offer

To celebrate its launch, 4VITAHEALTH is offering an exclusive, limited-time discount on its entire product line. Visit the 4VITAHEALTH website at www.4VITAHEALTH.com and use the code LAUNCH10 at checkout to take advantage of this offer.

About 4VITAHEALTH

4VITAHEALTH is a mental health and wellness supplement company dedicated to enhancing mental health through all-natural, high-quality supplements. Founded by Dr. Keith Ablow and led by CEO Kathryn Munoz, Ph.D., MPH, the company combines decades of expertise in psychiatry, nutritional biochemistry, and public health to offer groundbreaking products that support emotional balance, improve sleep quality, and enhance mental clarity.

For press inquiries, please contact: Kathryn Munoz PhD., MPH, CEO 4VITAHEALTH

(520) 400-8712 kathy@4VITAHEALTH.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0433a646-b6c9-41ff-a015-c20649833425

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cbc8ec0b-3ab4-41d1-9416-6fde767f7548

