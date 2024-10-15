RTI Awarded Elite Supplier Status by Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) Division

RTI Powers Data-Centric and Modular System Design, Enabling Seamless Integration of Next-Generation Defense Technologies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems, has earned Elite Supplier status from Lockheed Martin’s Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) division. This prestigious designation was awarded to only 37 of over 10,300 of Lockheed Martin’s suppliers. The recognition highlights RTI’s role in delivering innovative, data-centric software that powers mission-critical applications, enabling industry leaders like Lockheed Martin to integrate next-generation defense technologies and advance modular system design.



Built on the industry-leading Data Distribution Service (DDS™) Standard , RTI Connext® enables Lockheed to seamlessly incorporate newer and advanced sensors into critical defense systems. Connext ensures that platforms such as Aegis remain adaptable to evolving global threats, supporting Lockheed Martin’s current and future battlefield requirements.

As a long-term supplier, RTI also plays a pivotal role in facilitating Lockheed’s open architecture approach, ensuring that Aegis integrates radar, weapons, and command management systems efficiently. This framework is crucial for Navy programs and prevents vendor lock-in while adhering to Navy Open Architecture standards.

Aegis is designed for interoperability among onboard and offboard sensors and weapon systems, including surface-to-air missiles and naval guns, and relies on a real-time command and control framework. Central to this rapid response is Connext, which ensures fast, secure, and reliable data transmission within sensor-to-shooter networks, as each engagement—from detection to interception—must occur in real time.

As defense systems continue to evolve, leveraging AI and machine learning will become more essential for identifying and processing the vast amounts of data generated by additional sensors designed to spot increasing threats. While humans currently play a role, AI is needed to make faster, more informed decisions; this is where Connext comes in– ensuring the critical data flow that powers future combat systems.

“We are proud to support Lockheed Martin and Aegis, the world’s most capable multi-mission combat system, which integrates a wide array of sensors and weapons to deliver unmatched Integrated Air and Missile Defense capabilities,” said John Breitenbach, Director of A&D at RTI. “Connext serves as the nervous system of these architectures, connecting all components to ensure real-time performance. Connext not only supports today's missions but also lays the groundwork for the future of AI-enhanced defense systems.”

Lockheed Martin works with over 10,300 suppliers across 46 countries. RTI is proud to be among less than 0.004% of suppliers who achieve Lockheed’s Elite Supplier designation, underscoring RTI’s dedication to performance, quality, and innovation in defense systems, further enabling 21st Century Security .

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the infrastructure software company for smart-world systems. RTI Connext® is the world’s leading software framework for intelligent distributed systems. Uniquely, Connext users can build systems that combine advanced sensing, fast control, and AI algorithms.

With 2,000 customer designs, RTI excels at getting customers to production. RTI software runs over 250 autonomous vehicle programs, supports dozens of automotive ADAS and software-defined architectures, controls the largest power plants in North America, integrates over 400 major defense programs, drives a new generation of MedTech systems and robotics, and underlies Canada’s air traffic control and NASA’s launch control systems.

RTI runs a smarter world.

RTI is the market leader in products compliant with the Data Distribution Service (DDS™) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in Colorado, Spain, and Singapore.

