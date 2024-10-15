St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person // Jessica Robishaw
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A2007453
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE: 10/14/2024
MISSING PERSON: Jessica Robishaw
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown / Possibly in Grand Isle, Franklin or Chittenden Counties
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, State Police received report of a missing person, Jessica Robishaw, age 36, who was last believed to be living somewhere in Grand Isle. Robishaw has not had contact with family for several weeks and there are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.
