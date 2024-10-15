Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person // Jessica Robishaw

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A2007453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:     Sgt. John Bruzzi                        

STATION:     St. Albans            

CONTACT#:   524-5993

 

DATE:  10/14/2024

 

 

MISSING PERSON:     Jessica Robishaw                                         

AGE:  36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown / Possibly in Grand Isle, Franklin or Chittenden Counties

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, State Police received report of a missing person, Jessica Robishaw, age 36, who was last believed to be living somewhere in Grand Isle. Robishaw has not had contact with family for several weeks and there are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.

 

 

