St. Albans Barracks // Missing Person // Jessica Robishaw

CASE#: 24A2007453

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. John Bruzzi

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE: 10/14/2024

MISSING PERSON: Jessica Robishaw

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown / Possibly in Grand Isle, Franklin or Chittenden Counties

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, State Police received report of a missing person, Jessica Robishaw, age 36, who was last believed to be living somewhere in Grand Isle. Robishaw has not had contact with family for several weeks and there are concerns for her wellbeing. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP St. Albans.