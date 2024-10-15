NEWTON GOLF Company Expands its Global Presence with the Launch of Newton Motion Shafts in Japan

Newton Motion shafts now available in 50 of Japan’s largest golf retailers and through GDO, the country’s leading e-commerce platform

CAMARILLO, CA, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: SPGC) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a technology-forward golf company with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, announces the launch of its Newton Motion shafts in Japan.

Now available in 50 of the largest retail golf stores across Japan, golfers and golf enthusiasts in Japan have access to the Company’s proprietary Newton Motion shaft design and construction, including the four essential technologies embedded in each shaft: Elongated Bend Profile; Kinetic Storage Construction; Newton Symmetry360 Design; and a Variable Bend Profile.

In addition to this new, extensive retail presence, NEWTON GOLF has partnered with GDO, Japan’s largest e-commerce company for distribution of the Newton Motion shafts, ensuring that golfers can conveniently purchase the new shafts online.

“Newton Motion has had considerable success with the U.S. tour pros, consumers, and professional fitters,” said Shige Okabe, Newton Golf’s Sales Representative for Japan. “Our initial testing with Japanese buyers and tour professionals confirmed that Newton Motion shafts surpass anything that exists in the Japanese market today. We are confident it will make an immediate impact there.”

Japan is the second largest golf market in the world, behind the U.S. According to the 2021 World Golf Report, these two countries are responsible for about two-thirds of the world’s golf equipment market.

The Newton Motion shafts have quickly gained traction among top players on the PGA TOUR Champions, including Doug Barron, who won his first major championship with the Newton Motion Shaft in his driver, John Daly, Clark Dennis, Chris DiMarco, Ken Duke, Fred Funk, Colin Montgomerie, Mark O’Meara, Tim Petrovic, and Duffy Waldorf, among others.

The shafts are sold “ready to play” and include the shaft adapter and grip. The grip is a Lamkin Crossline 360, and there are adapter options to choose from that fit most driver heads.

The Newton Motion shafts are manufactured in the Company’s St. Joseph, Missouri manufacturing facility.

All Newton Motion shafts, including the newly introduced 6.5-DOT and 7-DOT shafts, can be seen and are available for purchase at https://newtonshafts.com .

About NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company

NEWTON GOLF: A Sacks Parente Company, is a technology-forward golf company that help golfers elevate their game. With a growing portfolio of golf products, including putters, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related accessories, the Company’s innovative accomplishments include: the First Vernier Acuity putter, patented Ultra-Low Balance Point (ULBP) putter technology, weight-forward Center-of-Gravity (CG) design, and pioneering ultra-light carbon fiber putter shafts.

In consideration of its growth opportunities in golf shaft technologies, the Company expanded its manufacturing business in April of 2022 to develop the advanced Newton brand of premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St. Joseph, MO. It is the Company’s intent to manufacture and assemble substantially all products in the United States, while also expanding into golf apparel and other golf-related product lines to enhance its growth.

The Company’s future expansions may include broadening its offerings through mergers, acquisitions or internal developments of product lines that are complementary to its premium brand. The Company currently sells its products through resellers, the Company’s websites, Club Champion retail stores, and distributors in the United States, Japan, and South Korea. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.newtongolfco.com or on social media at @newtongolfco.com, @newtonshafts, or @gravityputters.

