Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in Southern Alberta starting in October

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting soon, Southern Alberta farmers can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms program.



Cleanfarms is operating 20 single-day collection events at local ag retailer locations throughout the province starting on Monday, October 21 and ending on Friday, October 25.

“Every time we’re here, farmers participate in this program because having safe, reliable ways to manage these materials is important to them. Collection events offer an opportunity for farmers to dispose of the materials that may have built up on their farms over the past few years at no charge.” says Cleanfarms’ Executive Director Barry Friesen. “It’s beneficial to our team as well, because these events allow us to connect with farmers in different regions each year and learn more about their circumstances, all while providing a service that’s valuable for them and their community as a whole.”

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 4.53 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 74,500 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across Canada.

This year’s Southern Alberta collection events run from 9am - 4pm in:

Barnwell – October 22 – Independent Crop Inputs Inc., N.W. of 27-9-17 West of Hwy. 4, 94035 Range Rd. 17-3, T0K 0B0

Barons – October 24 – South Country Co-op Ltd., 123014 Range Rd. 234, T0L 0G0

Benalto – October 25 – Benalto Agri Services Ltd., 38531 Range Rd. 2-4, T0M 0H0

Brooks – October 25 – South Country Co-op Ltd., 7th St. and Industrial Rd., T1R 1B9

Carseland – October 21 – Cargill, 263026 Township Rd. 221, Corner Hwy. 24 & Agrium Rd., T0J 0M0

Drumheller – October 21 – Kneehill Soil Services Ltd., 700 South Railway Ave. W., T0J 0Y0

Dunmore – October 24 – AgroPlus Inc., 2269 - 2nd Ave., #22, T1B 0K3

Foremost – October 23 – AgroPlus Inc.,199 1st Ave. W., T0K 0X0

Fort Macleod – October 23 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 250 Boyle Ave., T0L 0Z0

Hanna – October 23 – Hanna UFA Farm & Ranch Supply Store, 601 1st Ave. W., T0J 1P0

High River – October 25 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, 498012 -122 St. E., T1V 1M3

Hussar – October 22 – Richardson Pioneer, 151 Railway Ave., T0J 1S0

Innisfail – October 24 – Central Alberta Co-op, 35435 Range Rd. 282, T4G 1B6

Lethbridge County – October 22 – Parrish & Heimbecker Wilson Siding, 75006 Hwy. 845, T1K 8G9

Lomond – October 21 – South Country Co-op Ltd., 115 Railway Ave., T0L 1G0

Olds – October 23 – Olds UFA Farm & Ranch Supply Store, 4334 46th Ave., T4H 1A2

Oyen – October 24 – Richardson Pioneer, 1 mile East on Hwy. 41, T0J 2J0

Three Hills – October 22 – Richardson Pioneer, 503 - 3rd St. S.W., T0M 2A0

Veteran – October 25 – Richardson Pioneer, 400 Waterloo St., T0C 2S0

Warner – October 21 – Nutrien Ag Solutions, Junction Hwy. 4 & Hwy. 36, ½ mile N. on the Access Rd., T0K 2L0

More details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

Unwanted (or “obsolete”) agricultural pesticides including seed treatment (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label; including used miticide strips).

Commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label).

Livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm in the rearing of livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label).



The program does NOT accept:

Treated seed/seed that is treated

Fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products

Any other household hazardous waste

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Collection events will return to Southern Alberta in 2027.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

cleanfarms.ca/materials/unwanted-pesticides-animal-meds/

Contact:

Margot Beverley, Director, Communications

beverleym@cleanfarms.ca | 647-557-1801

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3fd07c4-0638-4220-bc84-a59277744732

Unwanted pesticides and old livestock medications collection event in Alberta Unwanted pesticides and old livestock medications being dropped off and sorted at a collection site for safe disposal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.