Duck Creek Technologies to Showcase its Cloud-Native Platform at ITC Vegas

Leading P&C software provider focused on driving innovation in insurance will demonstrate its ecosystem of solutions for the digital age

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance, will gather with partners, industry leaders, innovators, and professionals to explore the future of insurance technology at ITC Vegas taking place October 15-17, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NV. The company will demonstrate how its innovative technology is helping to reimagine insurance for the digital age.



Duck Creek will showcase its comprehensive suite of cloud-based solutions designed to help insurers streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and accelerate digital transformation. Attendees are invited to visit the Duck Creek booth (#1950) to view product demonstrations of:

Duck Creek Suite, low-code configuration tools, open APIs and add on products that can be implemented as pieces or one cohesive unit and integrated into the Insurtech ecosystem.

Duck Creek Claims, a SaaS solution automates workflows, simplifies data analysis with analytics, and integrates seamlessly into existing systems to streamline the entire process from initial report to final settlement.

Duck Creek Distribution Management, a dynamic platform that adapts to a users’ needs, streamlines workflow, and ensures regulatory adherence.

Duck Creek Reinsurance, a comprehensive reinsurance management solution that allows insurance carriers to manage reinsurance partners, contracts, bills, recoveries, and payables.

The company is also sponsoring the Women’s Leadership Forum on October 16 at the Meet-up Series Zone on the Expo Floor. The event will offer a supportive space for open discussions about the unique experiences of women in insurance. Attendees are encouraged to discuss challenges faced, celebrate wins, and share effective leadership strategies. Attendees will also hear from leaders who will explore the future landscape of the industry and focus on how women can seize more leadership positions and opportunities.

“The insurance industry is at a pivotal moment of digital transformation,” said Bindu Crandall, Chief Marketing Officer of Duck Creek Technologies. “Our solutions are designed to meet the evolving needs of insurers and our presence at ITC Vegas underscores our commitment to driving innovation and helping insurers reimagine their operations for the modern era. Duck Creek is also committed to helping women succeed in the insurance industry, and we're excited to foster these conversations at the Women's Leadership Forum.”

Key highlights of Duck Creek's participation at ITC 2024 include:

Live Demonstrations: See firsthand how Duck Creek’s products empower insurers to optimize policy administration, enhance underwriting, and improve claims management. Demonstrations of the Duck Creek Suite, the company's flagship end-to-end insurance software platform, featuring its cloud-native architecture, low-code configuration tools, and seamless digital experiences.

See firsthand how Duck Creek’s products empower insurers to optimize policy administration, enhance underwriting, and improve claims management. Demonstrations of the Duck Creek Suite, the company's flagship end-to-end insurance software platform, featuring its cloud-native architecture, low-code configuration tools, and seamless digital experiences. New Payment Solution: Learn more about Duck Creek Payments Facilitator, a modern, end-to-end payment solution that simplifies insurance carriers’ payments delivering secure transaction capabilities as part of the proven Duck Creek Platform.

Learn more about Duck Creek Payments Facilitator, a modern, end-to-end payment solution that simplifies insurance carriers’ payments delivering secure transaction capabilities as part of the proven Duck Creek Platform. Networking Opportunities: Connect with Duck Creek’s experts one-on-one to exchange ideas, learn more about the company’s innovative solutions and explore collaboration opportunities.

Connect with Duck Creek’s experts one-on-one to exchange ideas, learn more about the company’s innovative solutions and explore collaboration opportunities. Ecosystem of Integrations: Learn about Duck Creek's expansive partner network, offering insurers a wide array of pre-integrated solutions.

Duck Creek experts will be available for one-on-one meetings and product demonstrations throughout the show. Those attendees that schedule a demo with Duck Cruck at ITC Vegas will be entered into a raffle to win a pair of Apple AirPods Max. To schedule a meeting visit: https://www.duckcreek.com/event/itc-vegas-2024/

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite , and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand . Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and X .

Media Contacts:

Tara Lefave Stred/Marianne Dempsey

duckcreek@threeringsinc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.