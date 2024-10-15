Cleanfarms Collecting Unwanted Agricultural Pesticides and Old Livestock/Equine Medications in British Columbia starting in October

ETOBICOKE, Ontario, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting soon, British Columbia farmers in the Okanagan, Interior and Kootenay regions can safely dispose of unwanted agricultural pesticides and old, obsolete livestock and equine medications through a Cleanfarms program.



Cleanfarms is operating 11 single-day collection events at local ag retailer locations, landfills and transfer stations throughout the province starting on Monday, October 21 and ending on Monday, October 28.

“Every time we’re here, farmers participate in this program because having safe, reliable ways to manage these materials is important to them. Collection events offer an opportunity for farmers to dispose of the materials that may have built up on their farms over the past few years at no charge.” says Cleanfarms’ Executive Director Barry Friesen. “It’s beneficial to our team as well, because these events allow us to connect with farmers in different regions each year and learn more about their circumstances, all while providing a service that’s valuable for them and their community as a whole.”

The crop protection industry, in partnership with the Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), covers the full cost of operating the program and disposing of the materials safely.

Since the program began, more than 4.53 million kg of unwanted pesticides and 74,500 kg of obsolete farm animal (cattle, horses, goats, poultry) health medications have been collected across Canada.

Please note: the October 22 Enderby collection event is replacing the Vernon Growers Supply Co. event due to the Vernon site closure. The remaining Growers Supply Co. collection events in B.C. will be held as scheduled.

This year’s British Columbia collection events run from 9am - 4pm in:

Enderby – October 22 – Okanagan Fertilizer, 603 Vernon St., V0E 1V0

Erickson – October 28 – Growers Supply Co., 754 - 35 Ave. S., V0B 1G9.

Kamloops – October 21– Purity Feed Ltd., 471 Okanagan Way, V2H 1G7

Kelowna – October 23 – Growers Supply Co., 2605 Acland Rd., V1X 7J4

McBride – October 22 – McBride Regional Transfer Station, 500 N.W. Frontage Rd., V0J 2E0

Oliver – October 24 – Growers Supply Co., 5911 Sawmill Rd., V0H 1T0

Penticton – October 25 – Growers Supply Co., 272 Dawson Rd., #180, V2A 3N6

Prince George – October 23 – Foothills Boulevard Regional Landfill, 6595 Landfill Rd., V2K 5H3

Quesnel – October 24 – Four Rivers Co-operative, 1280 Quesnel Hixon Rd., V2J 5Z3

Vanderhoof – October 21 – Four Rivers Co-op, 1055 Hwy. 16 W., V0J 3A0

Williams Lake – October 25 –153 Mile Fertilizer, #80-5101 Frizzi Rd., V2G 5E4

More details can be found on Cleanfarms.ca under “what to recycle & where”.

Materials accepted in the Cleanfarms program include:

Unwanted (or “obsolete”) agricultural pesticides including seed treatment (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label; including used miticide strips).

Commercial pesticides for golf courses and industrial and commercial pest control products (identified with a Pest Control Product number on the label).

Livestock/equine medications that are used on-farm in the rearing of livestock, poultry or horses in an agricultural context (identified with a DIN number, serial number, notification number or Pest Control Product number on the label).



The program does NOT accept:

Treated seed/seed that is treated

Fertilizer, diluted solution, large quantities of unopened product

Full and unopened jugs of adjuvant or surfactant

Needles or sharps, medicated feed, aerosol containers, premises disinfectants and sanitizers, veterinary clinic waste and medications, ear tags, and aerosols

Domestic pesticides, fertilizers and animal health products

Any other household hazardous waste

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Collection events will return to the Okanagan, Interior and Kootenay regions of British Columbia in 2027. Collection events are being held in the Peace Region in 2025.

About Cleanfarms

Cleanfarms is an agricultural industry stewardship organization that contributes to a healthier environment and a sustainable future by recovering and recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging and products. It is funded by its members in the crop protection, seed, fertilizer, animal health medication, peat moss, animal bedding, feed, ag plastics, and maple tubing industries. It has staff located in Lethbridge, Alberta; Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan; Winnipeg, Manitoba; Etobicoke, Ontario; and St-Bruno, Quebec.

