HeartCore Partners with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to Enhance its Website Development Service Capabilities

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and data consulting services company based in Tokyo, announced it has partnered with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation (“NTT Data Business Brains”) to implement the HeartCore CMS platform to expand NTT Data Business Brains’ website development service capabilities.





NTT Data Business Brains is a subsidiary of NTT Data, specializing in comprehensive website construction and system development solutions. While NTT Data Business Brains has built a strong reputation for creating static websites, the growing demands for more interactive, modern, and user-centric web experiences have led the company to seek a partnership with HeartCore to integrate the “HeartCore CMS” platform into its service portfolio. With HeartCore’s advanced CMS, NTT Data Business Brains aims to begin developing dynamic websites that offer enhanced functionality, improved interactivity, and a more engaging user experience to better meet the demands of today’s digital landscape.

“The web development landscape has undergone significant transformation over the years, making it essential for enterprises to continuously update their websites and platforms to deliver modern functionality and enhanced user experience,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno. “NTT Data Business Brains has strong market share within the Japanese market, and we are honored to partner with them on their journey to further modernize and elevate their web development capabilities. Our software division continues to experience robust demand and exceptional retention rates among enterprise clients. This new partnership with NTT Data Business Brains reinforces our reliability and trust of our offerings among our enterprise clients. Additionally, HeartCore and NTT Data Business Brains continue to engage in ongoing discussions to explore future opportunities for collaboration and mutual enhancement of their offerings. As we continue to innovate and support our clients, our sales and marketing teams remain committed to positioning our software business as a cornerstone of our company’s sustained financial growth.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover and John Yi

HTCR@gateway-grp.com

(949) 574-3860

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/208fafdc-c23b-4c66-afa4-02202b2e971d

HeartCore Partners with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to Enhance its Website Development Service Capabilities HeartCore Partners with NTT Data Business Brains Corporation to Enhance its Website Development Service Capabilities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.