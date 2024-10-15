Niagara Wins Gold Global Good Award for Best Product of the Year

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, a leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets , is honored to announce it received the 2024 Gold Global Good award for Best Product of the Year for its Phantom One Piece toilet . The international awards recognize organizations, leaders and products that are achieving practical, real-world sustainable impact for people and the planet that are both scalable and replicable – and who have inspiring stories to tell.

“We are honored that our Phantom One Piece received the Gold Global Good Award for Best Product of the Year and to join such an incredible list of industry change-makers from around the world,” said Carl Wehmeyer, Executive Vice President at Niagara. “For 50 years, Niagara has worked consistently to develop innovative, sustainable products that reduce water consumption and combat rising utility costs without compromising performance. Launching our Phantom One Piece was another huge accomplishment in continuing to fulfill our mission to save our world’s water.”

Niagara’s Phantom One Piece incorporates fresh design and Niagara’s award-winning patented Stealth Technology®, which has won more than 15 industry and EPA WaterSense® awards for re-engineering the flush into a high-power, low-maintenance, virtually clog-free, water-efficient solution that has saved billions of gallons of the world’s water.

Celebrating 10 years, the Global Good Awards recognized 64 companies, leaders and products from all over the world that are shaping the rapidly evolving world and building new industries with “game-changing” products and services. Founded in 2015 by Karen Sutton, the Global Good Award reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, that are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. The complete list of Global Good winners is available to view here: https://globalgoodawards.co.uk/2024-global-good-award-winners/ .

In the midst of a nationwide drive to reduce water consumption, combat rising utility costs and address drought conditions, Niagara remains at the forefront of water-efficient technology. The 2024 Global Good Award for Best Product marks a highlight for Niagara as the company celebrates 50 years of helping over 4.7 million users save more than 308 billion gallons of water and save over $3.7 billion in utility bills. As of today, Niagara has received more than 17 awards or accolades that recognize the company’s ingenuity in water conservation technology and products.

About Niagara

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

About the Global Good Awards

Founded in 2015 by Karen Sutton, the Global Good Awards reward businesses, NGOs, charities and social enterprises of all shapes and sizes around the world, that are blazing the trail for purpose-driven sustainability and ethical leadership. They recognize leaders who are achieving practical, real-world impact that is both scalable and replicable – and who have inspiring stories to tell. The Global Good Awards is leading the awards sector by walking the talk across all areas of sustainability, and being something of a disruptor in the overall events industry space. For more information, visit https://globalgoodawards.co.uk.

