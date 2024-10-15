NUMERATOR LAUNCHES VERIFIED VOICES DIRECT – A RESEARCH-ONLY PLATFORM BUILT ON VERIFIED BUYERS

Precision Targeting, Fast Survey Creation, Flexible Reporting in a Single Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, has launched its first research-only platform – Verified Voices Direct. Recent research has quantified the pervasiveness of recall bias in traditional research, underscoring the importance of connecting with verified brand and category buyers for accurate and confident decision-making.

The new Verified Voices Direct platform provides brands and retailers with direct access to survey verified buyers, unlocking:

Precision targeting to find specific consumer cohorts with multi-quota sampling of verified buyers, built on a highly engaged panel with a 50% response rate

to find specific consumer cohorts with multi-quota sampling of verified buyers, built on a highly engaged panel with a 50% response rate Intuitive survey creation to get fast answers through an on-demand research platform by launching surveys with templated or customized questions

to get fast answers through an on-demand research platform by launching surveys with templated or customized questions Fast and flexible reporting to see responses within hours and explore results with customizable comparison charts and dynamic filtering options

“Market research has long been plagued with response quality issues from bots, fraudulent responses, and recall-based screeners,” says Kelly Dotson, President, Numerator. “We’re committed to developing solutions that provide the market's deepest, highest quality insights. The launch of Verified Voices Direct provides brands and retailers another way to conduct research with verified buyers for fast, confident answers.”

Users in the platform have the ability to conduct research using custom or templated questions, with most in-platform surveys completing in 12 hours or less due to Numerator’s 50% survey response rate. The platform is built upon Numerator’s Survey Panel of 600K known brand and category buyers who are highly engaged and surveyed through Numerator’s mobile app, Receipt Hog.

About Numerator

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.

