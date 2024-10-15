INGENI, LONGEVITY AGING AT HOME TECHNOLOGY PROVIDER, WELCOMES HOWARD LOUIE, BUSINESS VISIONARY, TO THEIR ADVISORY BOARD

I chose to join Ingeni at this time because I am passionate about Life Extension, Healthy Longevity, and extending our senior's quality of life while enabling them to age at home gracefully.” — Howard Louie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We are honored to welcome Howard Louie to Ingeni and our Board at a very strategic time when negotiating and expanding strategic relationships throughout the US, Canada, and the UK.” According to Ian McNeill, Ingeni’s CEO. “Howard has an enviable track record of success in healthcare and capital markets, which he brings to Ingeni just as we move toward the commercialization of our @HOME Longevity HUB. With the launch this week of our A Round of Capital Financing via our Reg A Offering “ Invest Ingeni ” at the same time as we are in negotiations with healthcare providers in Canada, the US, and the UK Mr. Louie’s expertise, industry connections and business acumen will accelerate our drive to international commercialization.”Mr. Louie has been a founder, director, or C-level executive in private and public companies for over thirty years. As a director of numerous listed companies, Mr. Louie’s expertise includes strategy, board governance, and audit/financial literacy.Experienced in international business development and the capital markets (primarily at the executive management level), he has been involved in structuring/restructuring and advising both private and public companies through domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions. He has successfully concluded multiple joint ventures and exits between microcaps and multinationals.“I chose to join Ingeni at this time because I am passionate about Life Extension, Healthy Longevity, and extending our senior's quality of life while enabling them to age at home gracefully.” Said Louie, “Ingeni is breaking new ground in those areas with their @HOME Technology, and I want to be part of those much-needed solutions.”Mr. Louie’s Primary focus areas have been business development, early/intermediate-stage venture capital, and institutional investment financing.Past corporate clients include ten Fortune 100 companies and three tier-1 global tech entities. Advisory and project development work with private clients.HOWARD LOUIE’S PREVIOUS AND CURRENT BOARD APPOINTMENTS INCLUDE:• Sunny Hill Children’s Hospital Chronic Care Facility Director, Audit Committee member• Overseas Council Canada Global education NGO funding doctoral level studies and infrastructure development Director• Functional Technologies Genomics & Life Sciences with operations in Canada, US, and EU Director / Chair• Nauticus Partners Inc. M&A advisory typically averages three M&A transactions per annum. Managing Director• Convergence Concepts Inc. Full Stack Software and design agency (top ten nationally ranked) Managing Director• Unimet Capital Corp Private home office and institutional investment and M&A Managing Director• Canadian liberal arts University /Seminary. Governor/Vice Chair, Finance and Audit committee member, executive committee member.• Taiga Therapy/Barrier Body Wash, Founder/ Partner consumer products company for health and activity• Remediation of and restoration of invasive bacteria utilizing nonpharmaceutical ingredients with pharma-grade essential oils.About IngeniAI-assisted technology integrates and analyzes key factors that determine healthy longevity. It provides insights about improving and optimizing one's health using MY DATA, which supports 60 plus wearables with lifestyle data that includes sleep, activity, FDA-approved blood pressure, Continuous Glucose Monitors, blood glucose meters, and more daily information, including diet.The Ingeni @ HOME HUB is an intelligent digital health and lifestyle assistant that fills the care gap. In addition to supporting optimal health using FDA-approved wearables, it is an easier way to order groceries, meals, transportation, and other daily essentials from over 1,000 trusted brands. It stores and shares photos and makes voice and video calling easy, including doing real-time language translations for those who need help in speaking with physicians or other service providers.

