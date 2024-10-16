Cloud Professional Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cloud professional services market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $29.52 billion in 2023 to $34.45 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to cost efficiency focus, security concerns, scalability demands, compliance requirements, data management challenges, business continuity planning.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cloud Professional Services Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cloud professional services global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $66.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to multi-cloud strategies, containerization and microservices, serverless computing, focus on cloud-native development, data governance and privacy, customer experience optimization. Major trends in the forecast period include increased cloud adoption, focus on cloud security and compliance, application modernization and migration services, focus on data management and analytics in the cloud, containerization and kubernetes adoption, quantum computing exploration.

Growth Driver Of The Cloud Professional Services Market

The rising focus on digitizing business processes is expected to propel the growth of the cloud professional services market going forward. Digitalization of business processes refers to a process of using digital tools to manage data and other information digitally and to convert production and other business functions into more efficient, productive, and revenue-generating. These processes involve the use of cloud professional services. This helps in increasing expenditure towards digitalization, collection, and storage of data and sensitive information in a cloud environment to reduce risk and optimize business outcomes as well, and also helps in the smooth running of work from home.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Cloud Professional Services Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Accenture plc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions India Pvt Ltd., Capgemini SE, Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Company, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Infosys Limited, NTT Data Corporation, Amazon.com Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Wipro Limited, PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation, T-Systems International GmbH, Rackspace Technology Inc., SAP SE, StackOverdrive.io LLC, Renova Cloud Company Limited, Advascale SIA, Gorilla Logic LLC, BlueSoft Sp. Z.o.o, Turing Enterprises Inc., Cubex Systems Pty Ltd., Debuide Technologies (OPC) Pvt. Ltd., Exodata LLC, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Coastal Cloud LLC, OpenText Corp., CompuData Inc., Spaulding Ridge Enterprises London Llimited, Navisite LLC, Assured Technology Pvt. Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Atos Information Technology Incorporated, Cloudreach Europe Ltd.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Cloud Professional Services Market?

Technological innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Cloud Professional Services Market Segmented?

1) By Service Type: Consulting, Application Development and Modernization, Implementation and Migration, Integration and Optimization

2) By Deployment Model: Public Cloud, Private Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises

4) By Verticals: BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and ITES, Government, Telecommunications, Retail and Consumer Goods, Energy and utilities, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cloud Professional Services Market

North America was the largest region in the cloud professional services market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be fastest growing region in the cloud professional services market report forecast period. The regions covered in the cloud professional services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cloud Professional Services Market Definition

Cloud professional service refers to the services provided based on cloud technology infrastructure that involves the selection, deployment, and ongoing management of various cloud-based resources over the internet. Cloud professional services are used by various companies for planning and managing their cloud infrastructure as per the needs of the company.

Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cloud professional services market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cloud Professional Services Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cloud professional services market size, cloud professional services market drivers and trends, cloud professional services market major players, cloud professional services competitors' revenues, cloud professional services market positioning, and cloud professional services market growth across geographies. The cloud professional services global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

