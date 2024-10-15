Surging Demand for Cybersecurity Drives Network Access Control Market to $16.2 Billion by 2032, Growing at 20.6% CAGR

Network Access Control Market Share

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Network Access Control Market ," The network access control market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $16.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08347 Network access control is a significant security approach that is crucial for restricting access to private networks and sensitive resources. It enforces policies on endpoints to ensure that only authorized and compliant users and devices are allowed to enter the network. In addition, by improving cybersecurity and compliance, network access control protects businesses from malware, ransomware, and unauthorized access to sensitive data. These solutions offer total network visibility, instant user profiling, guest networking management, internal access management, and network management. Moreover, the proliferation of devices and users is hard to map and monitor, making complete network visibility challenging. Therefore, network access control solutions solve this issue by mapping every device that connects to a network infrastructure and implementing policies covering every authorized user.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡The growth of the network access control market is predominantly fueled by several key determinants. As cyberattacks become more sophisticated and frequent, organizations prioritize robust network security. In addition, information privacy policies such as GDPR and HIPAA require organizations to enforce robust protection controls to defend sensitive records. Furthermore, the growing use of cloud computing and rise of remote work bring your own device (BYOD) policies blurs traditional network boundaries. Moreover, increased awareness of network security risks, growing adoption of mobile devices and wireless networks, and the need for improved network visibility and control, are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the network access control market during the forecast period. However, lack of skilled security professionals and high implementation cost, hamper the growth of the market.𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global network access control market revenue , owing to the increasing activities of data breaches in various sectors are the key driving demand for the network access control market in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is due to the adoption of smart technologies such as AI and ML escalates the demand for network access control.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/network-access-control-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By component, the hardware segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global network access control market revenue, as hardware components in network access control are responsible for implementing and enforcing security policies across the network. This prevents unauthorized access and ensures compliance with security protocols. However, the service segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 23.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in the adoption of digital technologies across various industries and the availability of desired manufacturing facilities from anywhere at any time are the major driving factors for market growth.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐧-𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on deployment mode, the cloud segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global network access control market revenue as the cloud-based network access control facilitates flexible access control, especially for remote or mobile users. As a result, with cloud infrastructure, users can securely access the network from anywhere, anytime, using various devices. This is particularly essential in today's distributed work environments. However, the on-premise segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032, owing to high level of security and safety offered by on-premise based network access control technologies.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on organization size, the large enterprise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global network access control market revenue as network access control solutions help large enterprises to manage and control access across the diverse network environments, and ensure authorized, and complies with security policies. However, the small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 22.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to adoption of cloud-based network access control solutions in SMEs due to their scalability and ease of management. As cloud-based network access control offer feasible option for SMEs within limited resources for infrastructure management.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐅𝐒𝐈 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for less than one-fourth of the global network access control market revenue. Rise in adoption of secure networks and network access control in BFSI sector enables the shift towards digital services, specifically mobile banking, where customers can conduct diverse financial transactions using mobile applications. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 26.0% from 2022 to 2032. As network access control helps to identify potential threats and restrict access for suspicious devices or users, and safeguarding the system from potential breaches in the industry.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08347 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -BroadcomCisco Systems, IncExtreme NetworksFortinet, Inc.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LPHuawei Technologies Co.IBM CorporationJuniper Networks, Inc.Microsoft CorporationVMware, Inc.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲By component, the solution segment led the network access control industry in terms of revenue in 2022.By deployment mode, the public cloud segment accounted for the highest network access control market share in 2022.By organization size, the large enterprises segment led the network access control market in terms of revenue in 2022.By Industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest network access control market forecast in 2022.By region, North America generated the highest revenue in 2022.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.