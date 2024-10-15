Coteau Grove Project Celebrates Two-Year Anniversary of Playing Shows for a Good Cause

LAFAYETTE, La., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coteau Grove Project (“Coteau Grove band”) is pleased to celebrate its two-year anniversary. Coteau Grove Project was formed in 2022 with a unique charitable mission of supporting nonprofit organizations in their fund-raising efforts. In its first two years, Coteau Grove has performed an impressive 35 shows in five states including a Kentucky Derby event in Louisville, Kentucky in May of 2023 with special guest John Elefante, former lead singer of the rock band Kansas, and several shows with Grammy Award-winning Louisiana Legend, Wayne Toups, as a special guest.



John Elefante shared, “In 2023, I was asked to make a special guest appearance for a Kentucky Derby event in Louisville, Kentucky with a band named Coteau Grove Project as my backing band. I was leery because I didn't know who they were, but something said ‘What the heck, go ahead and check it out.′″ He added, “I have to tell you, I had so much fun and met some of the greatest people and we're still really good friends to this day. I've only done two shows with them so far, but I would sit in with them at the drop of a dime anytime. They are fantastic and stylistically they can move from A – to – Z.”

Coteau Grove Project’s bass player, Keith Meyers, added, “My wife Ginger and I and our Coteau Grove family are grateful for all the opportunities we’ve had thus far to collaborate with artists such as Tracy Lawrence, John Elefante, Wayne Toups, Joe Caverlee and others to help support charitable organizations. We share a passion for helping those among us who are most in need. It’s all about helping people!”

The band is made up of Chris Foreman, Larry Menard, Charlie Rees, David Varisco, Keith Myers, and Sharona Thomas. Chris, Larry, Charlie and David were inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2013 and have performed extensively throughout the U.S. and overseas. Keith Myers, the band's bass player, proposed the idea of Coteau Grove Project and its charitable mission. Then, Sharona Thomas joined the band as a lead vocalist in August 2023. What started as friends meeting for monthly jam sessions turned into something bigger than they could have ever imagined.

About Coteau Grove Project

Coteau Grove Project provides tight, lively music, great vocals, and mesmerizing harmonies and is unique in its mission of supporting nonprofit organizations. The band was born from some things that the members all have in common, a love for music and a desire to help people. Coteau Grove Project is made up of Chris Foreman, Larry Menard, Charlie Rees, David Varisco, Sharona Thomas, and Keith Myers.

To learn more about Coteau Grove Project or to book, visit https://www.coteaugrove.com/

For media inquiries, please contact: coteaugroveband@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.