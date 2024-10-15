Dianthus Therapeutics Announces Two Poster Presentations for DNTH103 at the 2024 American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting

NEW YORK and WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DNTH), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to advancing the next generation of antibody complement therapeutics to treat severe autoimmune diseases, today announced two poster presentations for DNTH103 at the 2024 American Association of Neuromuscular and Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM) Annual Meeting, taking place October 15-18, 2024 in Savannah, Georgia.



DNTH103 is an investigational classical pathway inhibitor that is uniquely specific to the active form of C1s, and is being evaluated for its potential as an effective, low-volume, convenient and safe treatment option for patients with generalized Myasthenia Gravis, Multifocal Motor Neuropathy, and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy.

Two poster presentations at AANEM will highlight preclinical and in vitro data describing the potentially differentiated profile of DNTH103 in disease models of generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) and Chronic Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP), in addition to head-to-head affinity and pharmacodynamic (PD) potency data for DNTH103 compared to riliprubart.

Dianthus Presentations at AANEM:

October 16, 2024, 6:15-6:45 PM ET & October 17, 2024, 2:45-3:15 PM ET

DNTH103 Shows Sustainable Inhibition of Complement and Prevents Nerve Conduction Velocity Impairment in a Preclinical Model of CIDP

Poster #201

October 16, 2024, 6:15-6:45 PM ET & October 17, 2024, 9:30-10:00 AM ET

DNTH103, A Potentially Safer and More Convenient Novel, Investigational Therapy for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

Poster #297

These posters will be made available in the Scientific Publications section of the Dianthus website after they are presented.

About DNTH103

DNTH103 is an investigational, clinical-stage, potent monoclonal antibody engineered to selectively target the classical pathway by inhibiting only the active form of the C1s protein, a clinically validated complement target. DNTH103 is enhanced with YTE half-life extension technology designed to enable a more convenient subcutaneous, self-administered injection dosed as infrequently as once every two weeks. Additionally, selective inhibition of the classical complement pathway may lower patient risk of infection from encapsulated bacteria by preserving immune activity of the lectin and alternative pathways. As the classical pathway plays a significant role in disease pathology, DNTH103 has the potential to be a best-in-class pipeline-in-a-product across a range of autoimmune disorders with high unmet need. Dianthus is building a neuromuscular franchise with DNTH103 following the initiation of the Phase 2 MaGic trial in generalized Myasthenia Gravis in 1Q’24 and the Phase 2 MoMeNtum trial in Multifocal Motor Neuropathy in 3Q’24, and planned initiation of a Phase 2 trial in Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy in 2H’24.

DNTH103 is an investigational agent that is not approved as a therapy in any indication in any jurisdiction worldwide.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to designing and delivering novel, best-in-class monoclonal antibodies with improved selectivity and potency. Based in New York City and Waltham, Mass., Dianthus is comprised of an experienced team of biotech and pharma executives who are leading the development of next-generation antibody complement therapeutics, aiming to deliver transformative medicines for people living with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

To learn more, please visit www.dianthustx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, express or implied statements regarding future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the expectations or plans for discovery, preclinical studies, clinical trials and research and development programs, in particular with respect to DNTH103, and any developments or results in connection therewith, including the target product profile of DNTH103; the anticipated timing of the initiation and results from those studies and trials; expectations regarding the time period over which the Company’s capital resources are expected to be sufficient to fund its anticipated operations; and expectations regarding the market and potential opportunities for complement therapies, in particular with respect to DNTH103. The words “opportunity,” “potential,” “milestones,” “runway,” “will,” “anticipate,” “achieve,” “near-term,” “catalysts,” “pursue,” “pipeline,” “believe,” continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “ intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “predict,” “project,” “ should,” “strive,” “would,” “aim,” “target,” “commit,” and similar expressions (including the negatives of these terms or variations of them) generally identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that statement is not forward looking.

Actual results could differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, that preclinical testing of DNTH103 and data from clinical trials may not be predictive of the results or success of ongoing or later clinical trials, that the development of DNTH103 or the Company's other compounds may take longer and/or cost more than planned, that the Company may be unable to successfully complete the clinical development of the Company’s compounds, that the Company may be delayed in initiating, enrolling or completing its planned clinical trials, and that the Company's compounds may not receive regulatory approval or become commercially successful products. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023, and other filings that the Company has made and may make with the SEC in the future. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved.

The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein. Dianthus undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

