President Cyril Ramaphosa engages with National Assembly on current issues, 17 Oct

President Cyril Ramaphosa will in Thursday, 17 October 2024, update Parliament on issues of national interest including the functioning of the Government of Nation Unity, the fight against organised crime including extortion and outcomes of the recent United Nations General Assembly.

The President will engage with Members of Parliament when he responds to Questions for Oral Reply in the National Assembly in Parliament, Cape Town.

President Ramaphosa will address Parliament on government’s efforts to ensure that the reforms of the United Nations (UN) Security Council are advanced.

The President will also speak on the Pact for the Future adopted recently by the United Nations. The Pact focuses on climate action and attainment of the globally agreed Sustainable Development Goals.

President Ramaphosa will also outline steps taken that to ensure that Members of the National Executive act in accordance with government’s commitment to build a capable and ethical state.

The President will outline the principles of the Government of National Unity (GNU) regarding to all spheres of government.

The President will also outline government’s plans to plans eradicate organised crime including kidnapping and extortion.

Details of the engagement are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 17 October 2024

Time: 14h00- 17h00

Venue: National Assembly, Cape Town

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za