Marco Antonio Soriano IV to Deliver Keynote Speech at the VNTR Global Summit Lisbon 2024

LISBON, LISBOA, PORTUGAL, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lisbon, Portugal-13 November, 2024, at 12:00 PM, Olissipo Oriente Hotel

Marco Antonio Soriano IV, founder of Soriano Motori Corp and a visionary leader in the investment and technology sectors, will be the keynote speaker at the VNTR Summit Lisbon 2024, the most important global gathering of top-tier investment decision-makers. The event, which will take place on November 12 – 14 in 2024, at the prestigious Olissipo Oriente Hotel, promises to be an extraordinary meeting of minds, bringing together over 200 carefully selected participants.

The VNTR Summit Lisbon 2024, is known for being a premier platform that attracts a select audience of the world’s most influential figures in venture capital, business innovation, and financial investment. The exclusive event will host VC Fund Partners, Business Angels, Family Offices, Corporate Venture Capitals, and Capital Allocators, all looking to exchange cutting-edge insights, forge strategic alliance, and explore unprecedented investment opportunities.

In his keynote, Soriano is expected to delve into emerging global investment trends, particularly focusing on the intersections of technology, sustainability, and mobility, drawing from his extensive 25 years’ experience in spearheading The Soriano Global Holdings Limited Family Trust, where Soriano Motori Corp was born as the electric motorcycle revolution and various strategic global partnerships with the major automotive brands such as Porsche, McLaren, and most recently Lamborghini.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into investment innovation, with Soriano’s talk serving as a cornerstone for discussions on how these trends will shape the future of global markets. His leadership and influence within the tech and venture capital communities position him as an ideal figure to address the forward-thinking crowd of investors and capital allocators.

Event Highlights

Keynote Address by Marco Antonio Soriano IV at 12:00 PM on 13 Nov 2024

Nov 12 - 14, 2024

200+ curated participants including the world’s leading VC investors and business leaders.

Opportunities for strategic networking with influential investment decision-makers.

A curated environment that fosters high-value connections and drives innovation.

About VNTR

The Leading Global Investor CommunityWe built VNTR with a desire to better collaborate with the global community of investment peers—to support one another, exchange investment opportunities, and apply the power of the collective to make informed investment decisions.

About Soriano Motori Group

Soriano Motori is an innovative lifestyle company with operations spanning across the motor, fashion, and metaverse NFTs/crypto sectors.

About Marco Antonio Soriano IV

At the helm of The Soriano Group, my focus is on steering our legacy of innovation and strategic growth. With a strong proficiency in strategic negotiations and financial management, the organization thrives under my guidance, continually forging new paths in the global market. Our team's collaborative efforts have cemented our reputation for excellence in strategic mergers, acquisitions, and private equity ventures.

As Chairman of Elimobile, Soriano Motori Corp and The Soriano Family Office, I apply my extensive expertise in strategy and financial acumen to revolutionize the automotive-two wheeled sector, cybersecurity and telecommunications landscape. My commitment to excellence and my strategic vision ensure that elimobile remains at the forefront of its industry, setting the standard for others to follow. Success is not just measured in financial gains but also in the sustainable and strategic value we bring to our customers and stakeholders.

Today, I am honored to be the heir and leader of our 120+ years of legacy family business.

