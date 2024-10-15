Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size to Reach USD 32.41 Billion by 2030, Surging at a 16.6% CAGR | AMR

Automotive Cybersecurity Market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, " Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Offering (Software and Hardware), Security Type (Application Security, Network Security, and Endpoint Security), Application (ADAS & Safety, Body Control & Comfort, Infotainment, Telematics, Powertrain Systems, and Communication Systems) and Form (In-Vehicle and External Cloud Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030."𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐂𝐲𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 -The global automotive cybersecurity market valued at $7.23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $32.41 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9266 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:The global automotive cybersecurity industry is expanding at frantic pace due to stringent cybersecurity norms, surge in need for automotive cybersecurity, and government policies for incorporating connected car technology. However, an increase in development of common platforms resulting to high risk and challenges in developing secure applications restrain the market growth. Moreover, enhancing vehicle security by utilizing adaptive security and a rise in car’s electronic system will offer promising growth opportunities in the future.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎Under the security type category, the application security segment grabbed the highest share of more than two-fifths of the total market revenue and is projected to display a 17.4% CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a surge in investments in developing secure applications. The report also discusses endpoint security and network security segments.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞In terms of offering, the software segment accounted for the largest share of more than four-fifths of the overall market revenue in 2020 and would display the noteworthy CAGR of 16.7% from 2021 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the robust demand for software solutions for improving security of different vehicle parts susceptible to malware attacks. The report also analyzes the hardware segment.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-cyber-security-market/purchase-options 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞The regional analysis of the report indicates that the North America region generated the major share in 2020, contributing to more than one-third of the overall market revenue. The segment is driven by large-scale sales of connected cars across the region. The APAC, on the other hand, is expected to witness an 18.0% CAGR during the forecast period. The market is driven by the high security in automobiles against cyber-attacks and favorable government initiatives.𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 :The COVID-19 impact on the automotive cybersecurity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and ban import–export of raw materials items for most of 2020 & few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing automobiles.Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced parts manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development and fitting of modern automotive cybersecurity systems in connected cars globally.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9266 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :GUARDKNOX,HARMAN International,Continental AG,Karamba Security,SafeRide Technologies,DENSO CORPORATION,Robert Bosch GmbH,APTIV PLC,Vector Informatik GmbH,Arilou Automotive Cybersecurity𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive Dealer Management System Market :Automotive Filter Market :Automotive HMI Market :𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.