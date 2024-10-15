Intelligence Community Veteran Michael Widener Joins Synergy ECP Board of Advisors

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synergy ECP, a leading provider of mission critical, highly technical solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Widener to its Board of Advisors. Synergy ECP is a portfolio company of Falfurrias Management Partners.



Michael Widener, a former Senior Intelligence Service executive at the Central Intelligence Agency and four-time Chief of Station/Base, brings decades of experience to Synergy ECP’s Board of Advisors through his leadership of historically large and complex CIA programs in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Michael also led CIA efforts related to understanding the impact of advanced computing, microelectronics, next-generation communications, and other emerging technologies on US national security by harnessing expertise from the US private sector and worldwide venture capital ecosystem to deliver new capabilities into the Intelligence Community.

“We are honored to welcome Michael Widener to our Board of Advisors,” said Bruce Howard, CEO of Synergy ECP. “Michael’s extensive experience at the intersection of emerging technologies, the private sector, and policymakers will support Synergy ECP’s efforts as we deliver technical solutions in areas such as signals intelligence, cyber operations, critical infrastructure resiliency, zero trust methodologies, and next generation 5G capabilities. Additionally, his mission understanding, developed through years of leading human intelligence and covert action programs, will ensure Synergy ECP stays on the leading edge of emerging technical requirements within our intelligence community.”

“I am honored to join the Board of Advisors at Synergy ECP,” said Mr. Widener. “Our Intelligence Community faces significant challenges in understanding the national security implications of emerging technology areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and cyber. I look forward to supporting Synergy ECP as they advance on their mission of solving the toughest national security challenges for tip of the spear customers leading our Nation’s cyber and signals intelligence operations.”

About Synergy ECP

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Synergy ECP is a leading provider of cybersecurity, software and systems engineering and IT services to the U.S. intelligence and defense communities. The company leverages its expertise in data transport solutions, software and systems engineering, and other solutions to deliver critical and innovative capabilities to high-level decision makers that enhance our nation’s security. For more information, visit www.synergyecp.com.

