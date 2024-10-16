Casino Gaming Global Market 2024 To Reach $34.94 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.40%

Casino Gaming Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The casino gaming market has seen substantial growth, expected to increase from $24.59 billion in 2023 to $26.30 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 7.0%. This upward trajectory can be linked to the rise of online and mobile gaming, the legalization and regulation of gaming establishments, and the enhancement of entertainment options and tourism.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Casino Gaming Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The casino gaming market is projected to expand to $34.94 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.4%. This growth is fueled by increasing cultural acceptance, the prevalence of smartphones, and the growth of sports betting. Key trends include the emergence of decentralized gaming platforms, innovations in virtual and augmented reality, and partnerships within the industry.

Growth Driver of The Casino Gaming Market

The rising popularity of online and mobile gaming is set to significantly boost the casino gaming market. As more players engage in gaming through internet-connected devices, advancements in technology and widespread internet access are facilitating this trend. The appeal of online and mobile gaming is enhanced by the availability of immersive casino experiences on digital platforms.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Casino Gaming Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the casino gaming market are Caesars Entertainment Inc., Flutter Entertainment plc, International Game Technology plc, Aristocrat Leisure Ltd., Novomatic AG, Light and Wonder Inc., Konami Group Corp., 888 Holdings plc, BETSSON AB, Everi Holdings Inc., PlayAGS Inc., Inspired Entertainment Inc., Incredible Technologies Inc., Interblock dd, TCS John Huxley Ltd., Euro Games Technology Ltd., Aruze Gaming Technologies Co. Ltd., Eclipse-Gaming Systems, AMATIC Industries GmbH, Abbiati Casino Equipment S.r.l., APEX pro-gaming s.r.o, GameBridge Casino Equipment, Jackpot Digital Inc.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Casino Gaming Market Growth?

Major players in the casino gaming market are developing innovative technologies such as online casino platforms to enhance user engagement and provide immersive gaming experiences. These platforms allow users to play casino-style games, such as slots and poker, through social networking sites or dedicated apps, increasing player retention and fostering social interaction.

How Is The Global Casino Gaming Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Land-Based Casino Gaming, Online Casino-Gaming

2) By Game Type: Blackjack, Craps, Poker, Roulette, Slot Machines

3) By End-Users: Dabblers, Gambling Enthusiasts, Lottery Loyalists, Social Exuberants, Unengaged Audience

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Casino Gaming Market

The global casino gaming market identified North America as the largest region in 2023. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Casino Gaming Market Definition

Casino gaming encompasses a variety of gambling activities and games within casinos, involving the wagering of money or valuables on games of chance or skill. Primarily aimed at entertainment, casino gaming offers options such as slot machines, table games, and electronic gaming devices. The potential for monetary gain adds an extra layer of excitement for participants.

Casino Gaming Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global template market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Casino Gaming Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, casino gaming market drivers and trends market major players, casino gaming competitors' revenues, market positioning, and casino gaming market growth across geographies. The market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

