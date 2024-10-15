PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Gatchalian set to file bill decoupling NGCP's roles to strengthen national security Senator Win Gatchalian said he is set to file a bill to decouple the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines' (NGCP) roles as both system operator and network transmission provider to address national security concerns. "I truly believe that the system operation of the transmission line is a monopoly covering Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao and it should be in the hands of the government. However, we acknowledge the need for private capital for expansion, which is why we will keep the network transmission ownership in private hands so that they can make the necessary investments," Gatchalian said at a recent Senate hearing on the proposed 2025 budget of the Department of Energy and its attached agencies. "But the system operator which dispatches electricity - like a traffic enforcer managing the flow of electricity from power plants - has a function tied to national security, and it should remain with the government," he emphasized. Gatchalian serves as vice-chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy. The proposed bill, currently being finalized, aims to amend Republic Act 9511, the law that granted NGCP a franchise to operate, manage, and maintain the country's national electricity grid. The bill seeks to replace the franchise tax with standard corporate taxes. If enacted into law, the measure would align NGCP's tax obligations with those of other electric utilities and potentially increase government revenue, he said. Specifically, the bill would exclude NGCP from exercising the system operations function and allow the Department of Energy (DOE) to determine which parts of the Transmission Development Plan (TDP) will be constructed and which critical transmission infrastructure projects may be undertaken by third parties. These amendments aim to address delays in grid infrastructure development and incentivize NGCP to improve construction efficiency, Gatchalian explained. Seguridad ng bansa unahin: Gatchalian isusulong ang paghihiwalay ng mga tungkulin ng NGCP Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na nakatakda siyang maghain ng panukalang batas para ihiwalay ang mga tungkulin ng National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) bilang system operator at network transmission provider upang matugunan ang national security concerns sa bansa. "Naniniwala ako na ang system operation ng transmission line ay isang monopolyo na sumasaklaw sa Luzon, Visayas, at Mindanao at dapat ay nasa kamay ng gobyerno. Gayunpaman, kinikilala natin ang pangangailangan para sa kapital na manggagaling sa pribadong sektor, kaya't dapat panatilihin natin ang pagmamay-ari ng network transmission sa mga pribadong kamay,"sabi ni Gatchalian sa nakaraang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2025 budget ng Department of Energy at mga ahensyang nasa ilalim nito. "Ngunit ang system operator na nagdi-dispatch ng kuryente - tulad ng isang traffic enforcer na namamahala sa daloy ng kuryente mula sa mga planta - ay may tungkuling nakatali sa pambansang seguridad, at dapat lang itong manatili sa gobyerno," diin niya. Si Gatchalian ay nagsisilbing vice-chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy. Ang panukalang batas, na kasalukuyang tinatapos ngayon, ay naglalayong amyendahan ang Republic Act 9511, ang batas na nagbigay sa NGCP ng prangkisa para magpatakbo, mamahala, at mapanatili ang pambansang grid ng kuryente ng bansa. Layon ng panukalang batas na palitan ang franchise tax ng standard corporate taxes. Kung naisabatas na, ihahanay ng panukala ang mga tax obligation ng NGCP sa iba pang electric utilities at posible pa itong magpataas ng kita ng gobyerno, aniya. Sa madaling salita sabi ni Gatchalian, aalisin ng panukalang batas ang NGCP mula sa pagsasagawa ng tungkulin sa system operations at magbibigay kapangyarihan sa Department of Energy (DOE) na tukuyin kung aling mga bahagi ng Transmission Development Plan (TDP) ang itatayo at kung alin sa mga kritikal na proyekto sa imprastraktura ng transmission ang maaaring ipagkatiwala at isagawa ng mga third party. Ang mga amendments na ito ay naglalayong tugunan ang mga pagkaantala sa pagbuo ng imprastraktura ng grid at bigyan ng insentibo ang NGCP na mapabuti ang construction efficiency, paliwanag ni Gatchalian.

