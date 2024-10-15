PHILIPPINES, October 15 - Press Release

October 15, 2024 Sen. Robin: Country Needs Pro-Federalism Senators "Ang kailangan ko lang, maghalal kayo ng senador na naniniwala sa pederalismo (I need you to vote for senators who believe in federalism)." This was the request of Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla on Tuesday after he visited Simunul town in Tawi-Tawi to join the observation of the National Month of Indigenous Peoples. Padilla, who chairs the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, is a vocal advocate of federalism. "Ang pakiusap ko lang sana mga mahal kong kapatid, sa darating na eleksyon maghalal kayo ng naniniwala sa pederalismo. Panahon na para ang bayang Pilipinas ay maging pederal. Ibig sabihin, mas magiging malapit sa inyo ang gobyerno (My request to my dear brethren is to elect those who believe in federalism. It is time for the Philippines to become federal, where the government will be closer to the people)," he said in his speech. "Lahat na hiling sa akin ni mayor, ni governor, lahat na paguusapan naming proyekto aprub kaagad. Wala nang usap-usap, yun na yun. Ang kailangan ko lang maghalal kayo ng senador na naniniwala sa pederalismo (I have no problem with the requests of the mayor and governor for projects. But I need the people to elect pro-federalism senators)," he added. In July 2022, Padilla filed Senate Resolution 6, calling for amending some provisions of the Constitution to allow federalism and a parliamentary form of government, so the people will have a just government. Padilla was saddened that economic growth is not equal, with growth "centered" in a few regions - 57 percent in Metro Manila, Central Luzon and Calabarzon, from 2019 to 2021. He said that under a federal form of government, government's powers are not centralized. Also, he said a parliamentary system would allow the peaceful removal of a leader instead of "mob rule." Meanwhile, Padilla reminisced his first time to set foot in Simunul. He said it was a gift from Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari as it is the dream of those returning to Islam to see the mosque there. Sen. Robin: Kailangan ang Mga Senador na Naniniwala sa Pederalismo "Ang kailangan ko lang, maghalal kayo ng senador na naniniwala sa pederalismo." Ito ang hiling ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla nitong Martes matapos bumisita sa bayan ng Simunul sa Tawi-Tawi, para sa Pambansang Buwan ng mga Katutubo. Masugod na tagapagtaguyod ng pederalismo si Padilla, na tagapangulo ng Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs. "Ang pakiusap ko lang sana mga mahal kong kapatid, sa darating na eleksyon maghalal kayo ng naniniwala sa pederalismo. Panahon na para ang bayang Pilipinas ay maging pederal. Ibig sabihin, mas magiging malapit sa inyo ang gobyerno," aniya sa kanyang talumpati. "Lahat na hiling sa akin ni mayor, ni governor, lahat na paguusapan naming proyekto aprub kaagad. Wala nang usap-usap, yun na yun. Ang kailangan ko lang maghalal kayo ng senador na naniniwala sa pederalismo," dagdag niya. Noong Hulyo 2022, ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 6, kung saan iginiit niyang panahon na para repasuhin ang ilang probisyon ng Saligang Batas - kasama na ang pagkaroon ng pederalismo at parliamentary government - para matupad ang layunin nitong bigyan ang Pilipino ng makatarungang lipunan. Ikinalungkot ni Padilla na hindi pantay-pantay ang paglago ng ekonomiya, at nakasentro ito sa iilang rehiyon - 57 porsyento sa Metro Manila, Gitnang Luzon at Calabarzon; at 43 porsyento lang sa ibang rehiyon mula 2019 hanggang 2021. Aniya, sa ilalim ng federal form of government, hindi na centralized ang kapangyarihan ng gobyerno - habang sa ilalim ng parliamentary system, magkakaroon ng mapayapang pagtanggal sa pinuno hindi tulad ng kudeta o "mob rule." Samantala, nagbalik tanaw si Padilla sa unang beses niyang pagpunta sa Simunul. Aniya, ito ang pinakamagandang regalo sa kanya ni Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari dahil ang pangarap ng bawa't Balik-Islam ay makita ang mosque doon.

