October 15, 2024 Cayetano calls for review of 4Ps implementation to combat child stunting Senator Alan Peter Cayetano has renewed his call for the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to reassess the implementation of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps), citing concerns over the persistent issue of child stunting in the Philippines. Following the October 14, 2024 Senate hearing on DSWD's proposed 2025 budget, Cayetano pointed out that despite the program's goals, one-third of Filipino children still suffer from stunted growth due to malnutrition. "If the 4Ps is meant so that may makain ang mga bata para hindi sila maging malnourished, and if the 4Ps takes care of the poorest of the poor, bakit one-third of Filipinos ang stunted pa rin?" he said. The government is seeking P114 billion for the 4Ps next year, an increase of P8 billion from this year's budget, but Cayetano questioned if the program is effectively addressing hunger and malnutrition. "There's a disconnect between the policy, the funding, and the actual results. Are we falling short with 4Ps?" he said. Citing the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS), Cayetano pointed out that inadequate early childcare and prenatal interventions are major factors contributing to high stunting rates in the country. "A third of Filipino children are short for their age. Stunting after two years can be permanent, irreversible, and even fatal," he warned. The World Health Organization (WHO) defines stunting as impaired growth due to poor nutrition and repeated infections, which can lead to long-term consequences such as poor cognition, low educational performance, and reduced productivity in adulthood. "According to UNICEF, 95 children in the Philippines die every day from malnutrition, and 27 out of every 1,000 Filipino children don't make it past their fifth birthday," Cayetano said. The 4Ps program currently supports 4.2 million families, providing at least P750 a month to beneficiaries for the improvement of children and pregnant mothers' health through check-ups and proper nutrition. Cayetano said DSWD should not only monitor compliance but also whether or not the program is truly improving children's nutrition. "The first priority should be making sure these kids aren't going to school hungry," he said. He also questioned whether parents have enough knowledge to make nutritious choices with the grants they receive. "Many parents might not know the best way to spend the money on proper nutrition," Cayetano noted. Cayetano referenced a statement from Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who stressed the importance of early childhood development, especially in the first two years of life. "The highest return on investment is in maternal health and early childhood," he said. "It's not just about increasing funds but ensuring that those funds are truly addressing child stunting and malnutrition," he added. Cayetano nanawagang repasuhin ang 4Ps para epektibong malabanan ang child stunting Muling nanawagan si Senador Alan Peter Cayetano sa Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) na suriin ang Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) dahil tila hindi nito epektibong natutugunan ang child stunting sa bansa. Ipinahayag ito ni Cayetano matapos ang pagdinig ng Senado sa panukalang 2025 budget ng DSWD nitong October 14, 2024. Ipinunto ng senador ang lumabas sa pag-aaral ng Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) nitong taon na kulang ang early childcare at prenatal intervention sa Pilipinas kaya mataas ang stunting rate sa bansa. Ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO), ang stunting ay ang mahinang paglaki ng isang bata dahil sa kakulangan sa nutrisyon at paulit-ulit na impeksyon. Maaari itong humantong sa poor cognition, low educational performance, mababang productivity sa pagtanda, at maging pagkamatay. "According to UNICEF, 95 children in the Philippines die every day from malnutrition, and 27 out of every 1,000 Filipino children don't make it past their fifth birthday," wika ni Cayetano. Kinwestyon tuloy ng senador kung epektibo nga ba ang 4Ps, na aniya'y binuo para tugunan ang kagutuman at kahirapan sa bansa. "If the 4Ps is meant so that may makain ang mga bata para hindi sila maging malnourished, and if the 4Ps takes care of the poorest of the poor, bakit one-third of Filipinos ang stunted pa rin?" wika niya. Umabot sa P114 bilyon ang hinihinging pondo ng gobyerno para sa pagpapatupad ng 4Ps sa susunod na taon — mas mataas ng P8 bilyon kaysa budget ngayong taon. Sa kasalukuyan, 4.2 milyong pamilya ang benepisyaryo ng 4Ps program. Kabilang sa mga benepisyo ay buwanang health grant na hindi bababa sa P750 para sa pagpapabuti ng kalusugan ng mga bata at buntis tulad ng regular na check-up at tamang nutrisyon. Giit ni Cayetano, hindi lamang dapat subaybayan ng DSWD ang pagsunod ng benepisyaryo sa mga kondisyon ng programa kundi kung tunay nga bang napapabuti ang nutrisyon ng mga bata o hindi. "There's a disconnect between the policy, the funding, and the actual results. Are we falling short with 4Ps?" pahayag niya. "The first priority should be making sure these kids aren't going to school hungry," dagdag niya. Ayon sa senador, posibleng hindi rin sapat ang kaalaman ng mga magulang tungkol sa masustansyang pagkain kaya hindi nagagamit nang maayos ang health grants. "Many parents might not know the best way to spend the money on proper nutrition," sabi ni Cayetano. Nababahala ang senador dahil sa pangmatagalang epekto ng stunting sa kabataang Pilipino, na may negatibo ring epekto sa ekonomiya ng bansa. "The highest return on investment is in maternal health and early childhood," sabi niya. Diin niya, napakalaking bahagi ng unang dalawang taon ng buhay ng isang bata sa kahihinatnan niya sa pagtanda. "Stunting after two years can be permanent, irreversible, and even fatal," wika niya. "It's not just about increasing funds but ensuring that those funds are truly addressing child stunting and malnutrition," dagdag niya.

