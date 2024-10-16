Cross-Border Road Transport Global Market 2024 To Reach $305.53 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.4%

Cross-Border Road Transport Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Cross-Border Road Transport Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The cross-border road transport market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $305.53 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cross-border road transport market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $223.85 billion in 2023 to $238.03 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to the rise in international trade agreements that have boosted demand for cross-border transport, economic development in emerging markets driving the need for improved road logistics, increasing consumer demand for faster delivery times leading to the expansion of road transport networks, the growing e-commerce sector resulting in higher volumes of cross-border shipments, and increased investment in infrastructure development that enhances road connectivity across borders.

The cross-border road transport market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, projected to reach $305.53 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to advancements in digitalization and logistics technologies that enhance efficiency and tracking, an increased emphasis on sustainability and green logistics driving the adoption of eco-friendly transportation solutions, a rising utilization of artificial intelligence and machine learning for route optimization and predictive maintenance, and growing investments in smart transportation infrastructure that enable smoother cross-border operations. Additionally, the expansion of autonomous vehicle technologies is expected to improve safety and efficiency in cross-border road transport. Key trends during the forecast period include the emergence of blockchain technology for secure and transparent cross-border transactions, the increasing adoption of electric and hybrid trucks to address environmental concerns and lower emissions, the development of advanced vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication systems to enhance road safety and traffic management, the rise in the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices for real-time monitoring and fleet management, and advancements in autonomous driving technology that lead to improved efficiency and reduced operational costs.

The expanding e-commerce sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the cross-border road transport market in the future. E-commerce involves the buying and selling of goods and services online through digital platforms for transactions and interactions. This sector is growing due to increasing consumer preference for the convenience of online shopping and advancements in digital technology. Cross-border road transport in e-commerce facilitates efficient delivery of goods across international borders, improving supply chain operations and enabling quicker, more reliable customer service.

Key players in the cross-border road transport market include United Parcel Service Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Deutsche Bahn AG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, DSV A/S, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., Expeditors International of Washington Inc., Nippon Express Co. Ltd., Sinotrans Limited, Geodis, J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Ryder System Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, Dachser Group SE & Co. KG, XPO Logistics Inc., Toll Group, YRC Worldwide Inc., ArcBest Corporation, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Mainfreight Limited, Agility Public Warehousing Company K.S.C.P., Bolloré Logistics, CEVA Logistics AG, Rhenus Logistics

Leading companies in the cross-border road transport market are prioritizing zero-emission logistics, including electric truck services, to achieve a competitive edge. Zero-emission logistics involves the transportation and distribution of goods using vehicles and technologies that generate no direct emissions, such as electric or hydrogen-powered trucks. This strategy seeks to lessen environmental impact and lower carbon footprints within supply chains.

1) By Transportation Mode: Freight Transport, Passenger Transport

2) By Cargo Type: Perishable Goods, Non-Perishable Goods, Specialized Cargo

3) By End-user: Manufacturing, Retail And E-commerce, Automotive, Agriculture, Pharmaceuticals And Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Defense And Military Logistics, Individual, Other End-Users

North America was the largest region in the cross-border road transport market in 2023. The regions covered in the cross-border road transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

The cross-border road transport market involves the transportation of goods or passengers using road vehicles across international borders. This process requires navigating different regulations, customs procedures, and infrastructure variations between countries. Such transport is essential for international trade and economic integration, as it enables the movement of products and services between nations.

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Cross-Border Road Transport Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cross-border road transport market size, cross-border road transport market drivers and trends, cross-border road transport market major players, cross-border road transport market positioning, and cross-border road transport market growth across geographies. The cross-border road transport market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

