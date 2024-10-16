Care Services Global Market 2024 To Reach $594.59 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.90%

Care Services Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The care services market has shown strong expansion, projected to grow from $447.09 billion in 2023 to $472.88 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 5.8%. This growth is attributed to an aging population, overall population growth, increased income levels, government funding, and urbanization trends.

The care services market is anticipated to grow to $594.59 billion by 2028, reflecting a CAGR of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the rising incidence of chronic diseases, a greater emphasis on preventive care, and increased insurance coverage. Major trends include the use of technology and data analytics, digital therapeutics, and initiatives aimed at promoting health equity.

The increasing prevalence of chronic health conditions is anticipated to drive growth in the care services market. Chronic diseases are becoming more common due to aging populations and lifestyle factors such as poor diet and lack of exercise. These conditions, including diabetes and heart disease, necessitate ongoing medical support and lifestyle assistance to enhance patient quality of life and effectively manage symptoms.

Major companies operating in the care services market are Korian Group, Nichiigakkan Co. Ltd, BrightStar Care, ComForCare Home Care, RIEI Co. Ltd., Benesse Style Care Co. Ltd, NTUC Health Co-Operative Ltd, NMC ProVita International Medical Centre, Home Instead Inc, Econ Healthcare Group, Caring Senior Service, Living Assistance Services Inc., Orange Valley Healthcare, Cascade Living Group, Rosewood Care Group Inc., St Luke’s Elder Care Ltd, FirstLight Home Care, ApnaCare India Pvt, Epoch Elder Care, United Medicare Centre, SASCO Integrated Eldercare Centre, Samvedna Senior Care, Carewell-Service Co. Ltd., Always Best Care

Companies in the care services market are focusing on innovative solutions like real-time monitoring to gain a competitive edge. This technology involves continuously tracking and analyzing data as it is generated, allowing for immediate insights and timely responses to changing conditions or events, ultimately improving patient care.

1) By Components: Software, Services

2) By Delivery Mode: On Premise, Cloud Based

3) By Application: Disease Management, Case Management, Utilization Management, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Nursing Care Facilities, Home Healthcare Services, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Care Services Market

North America also led the care services market in 2023. The regions included in the care services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Care Services Market Definition

Care services refer to a comprehensive range of services provided to individuals needing assistance due to age, illness, disability, or other personal circumstances. Delivered by trained professionals, caregivers, or family members, these services can take place in various settings, including homes, hospitals, and care facilities. The primary goal is to enhance the quality of life and well-being of those receiving care, with services tailored to meet individual needs, whether for temporary or long-term support.

