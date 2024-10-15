Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – September 2024

MACAU, October 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today (15 October) that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP230.6 billion (USD28.81 billion) at the end of September 2024. The reserves increased by 0.8% from the revised value of MOP228.9 billion (USD28.50 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-September 2024 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 91.2% of pataca M2 at end-August 2024.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca dropped 0.90 points month-on-month and 2.64 points year-on-year to 102.4 in September 2024, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca declined against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners.