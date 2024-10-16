Global Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $35.97 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The elderly and disabled assistive devices market has also grown significantly, expanding from $24.61 billion in 2023 to $26.49 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.6%. Factors driving this growth include a rise in chronic health conditions, increasing life expectancy, more road accidents, a growing elderly population, and the prevalence of disabilities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The elderly and disabled assistive devices market is projected to grow, reaching $35.97 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Growth is driven by the rising demand for assistive devices, increased hospital admissions, higher healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for home care services. Trends include integration with smart technologies, innovations in communication devices, advanced assistive devices, smart home devices, and wearable technology advancements.

Growth Driver of The Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market

The growing number of disabilities is expected to propel the market for elderly and disabled assistive devices. The increase in disabilities is driven by factors like aging, chronic diseases, and genetic conditions. Assistive devices help individuals maintain independence, improving their quality of life and reducing healthcare costs.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market Growth?

Major companies operating in the elderly and disabled assistive devices market are Siemens AG, Bausch And Lomb Inc., Sonova Holding AG, William Demant Holding A/S, Starkey Hearing Technologies Limited, Invacare Corporation, NOVA Medical Inc., Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical LLC, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare Limited, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, GF Health Products Inc., Handicare Group AB, Carex Health Brands Inc., AI Squared, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Blue Chip Medical Products Inc., New Century Products Co. Ltd, Kaye Products Inc., Magic Mobility Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market Size?

Leading firms in the elderly and disabled assistive devices market are forming collaborations to create integrated solutions that enhance mobility, independence, and overall quality of life for users. These strategic partnerships foster the development of innovative products tailored to meet the complex needs of elderly and disabled individuals, resulting in more effective, accessible, and user-friendly devices.

How Is The Global Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Device Types: Medical Mobility Aids And Ambulatory Devices, Medical Furniture And Bathroom Safety Products, Hearing Aids, Vision And Reading Aids

2) By Distribution Channel: Online Channels, Offline Channels

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the elderly and disabled assistive devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the elderly and disabled assistive devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Market Definition

Elderly and disabled assistive devices are tools and equipment created to improve the quality of life, independence, and safety of elderly individuals or those with disabilities. These devices facilitate daily activities, mobility, and communication, enabling users to accomplish tasks that may otherwise be difficult or unachievable.

