Biden-Harris Administration Provides $860 Million for Hurricane Helene and Milton Survivors and Communities

WASHINGTON -- Helene and Milton recovery efforts continue in North Carolina and the Southeast. Over 8,500 federal personnel are deployed, which includes over 4,200 FEMA personnel who remain on the ground, working side-by-side with state and local officials, to help survivors get what they need to begin their recovery.

For those affected by Hurricane Helene, as of today, FEMA has approved over $860 million, which includes $507 million in assistance for individuals and communities affected and over $351.5 million for debris removal and activities to save lives, protect public health and safety and prevent damage to public and private property.

Survivors can jumpstart their recovery by applying for FEMA assistance. Applying online at disasterassistance.gov is the fastest way to begin the application process. As survivors go through the application process they can access Serious Needs Assistance for essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies.

Hurricane Milton Recovery Updates

Power restoration efforts have significantly improved across the region following Hurricane Milton. Crews have continued to work around the clock and have restored power for nearly 3 million residents. FEMA is currently working with state and local officials on debris removal plans for areas affected by the storms. Residents should pay attention to local guidance related to debris removal in their area.

Over 30 shelters are currently housing over 2,950 people impacted by Milton, a significant decrease from nearly 13,000 from last week. FEMA has 7.6 million meals and 4.6 million liters of water available to support survivors of Hurricane Milton, ensuring critical supplies are ready for immediate distribution.

Hurricane Helene Recovery Updates

Hurricane Helene recovery efforts continue, with federal responders working throughout the region to provide immediate and long-term support. FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers are also open across the region to provide support. To date, FEMA has delivered over 12.6 million meals and more than 12.8 million liters of water to the region.

Disaster survivors in certain areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia can begin their recovery process by applying for federal assistance through FEMA. People with damage to their homes or personal property who live in the designated areas should apply for assistance, which may include upfront funds to help with essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies and other emergency supplies. Funds may also be available to repair storm-related damage to homes and personal property, as well as assistance to find a temporary place to stay. Homeowners and renters with damage to their home or personal property from previous disasters, whether they received FEMA funds or not, are still eligible to apply for and receive assistance for Helene.

Apply for FEMA assistance in the following ways:

Online by visiting disasterassistance.gov.

Downloading and applying on the FEMA App.

Calling the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.

Visiting a Disaster Recovery Center

Applying through a Disaster Survivor Assistance member

Support for North Carolina

FEMA has approved more than $96 million in housing and other types of assistance for over 75,000 households.

More than 2,500 families who cannot return home are staying in safe and clean lodging through FEMA’s Transitional Sheltering Assistance program. Under the program, residents in declared counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA while they work on their long-term housing plan. FEMA will notify applicants of their eligibility for this assistance through an automated phone call, text message and/or email, depending upon the method of communication they selected at the time of application for disaster assistance. Shelter numbers continue to decline, with 13 shelters housing just over 560 occupants.

Commodity distribution, mass feeding, and hydration operations remain in areas of western North Carolina. Voluntary organizations are supporting feeding operations with bulk food and water deliveries coming via truck and aircraft.

Residents can visit: ncdps.gov/helene to get information and additional assistance.

Residents can get in touch with loved ones by calling 2-1-1 or visiting unitedwaync.org to add them to search and rescue efforts.

There are four Disaster Recovery Centers now open in Asheville, Lenoir, Marion and Sylva where survivors can speak directly with FEMA and state personnel for assistance with their recovery. To find the nearest center, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Support for Florida

As Helene recovery efforts continue in Florida, FEMA has approved more than $177.6 million for over 56,900 households. FEMA specialists are canvassing Florida communities affected by Helene to help survivors apply for assistance. Additionally, FEMA inspectors are visiting applicants’ homes to verify disaster-caused damage.

There are 122 Disaster Survivor Assistance members going into neighborhoods and there are ten Disaster Recovery Centers supporting survivors from Debby and Helene where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents in need of information or resources should call the State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) at 1-800-342-3557. English, Spanish and Creole speakers are available to answer questions.

Support for South Carolina

As recovery efforts continue in South Carolina, FEMA has approved over $119 million for more than 133,900 households. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in neighborhoods across the affected counties, continuing to help survivors apply for FEMA assistance and connect them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

There are 81 Disaster Survivor Assistance members going into neighborhoods, and three Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Greenville, Barnwell and Batesburg where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents with questions on Helene can call the state’s toll-free hotline, open 24 hours a day, at 1-866-246-0133.

Residents who are dependent on medical equipment at home and who are without power due to Helene may be eligible for a medical needs shelter. Call the state’s Department of Public Health Care Line at 1-855-472-3432 for more information.

Support for Georgia

FEMA has approved over $103 million for more than 106,300 households. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in neighborhoods across the affected counties helping survivors apply for FEMA assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

There are 139 Disaster Survivor Assistance members going into neighborhoods, and three Disaster Recovery Centers are open in Valdosta, Douglas and Augusta where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at gema.georgia.gov/hurricane-helene.

Support for Virginia

To date, FEMA has approved over $4.2 million for over 1,330 households. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in neighborhoods across the affected counties, helping survivors apply for FEMA assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

There are about 39 Disaster Survivor Assistance members going into neighborhoods, and three Disaster Recovery Centers open in Damascus, Independence and Tazewell where survivors can speak to state and federal personnel to help with their recovery. Survivors may find their closest center by visiting FEMA.gov/DRC.

Residents can find resources like shelters and feeding sites at: Recover – Hurricane Helene | VDEM (vaemergency.gov).

Support for Tennessee

FEMA has approved more than $10.7 million for disaster assistance for over 2,200 households. FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams are on the ground in neighborhoods across the affected counties, helping survivors apply for FEMA assistance and connecting them with additional state, local, federal and voluntary agency resources.

There are more than 42 Disaster Survivor Assistance members going into neighborhoods to connect with survivors without cell coverage or power. Counties continue to establish donation centers. For the evolving list, visit TEMA’s website.

Voluntary Organizations

Voluntary organizations are also providing personnel and resources to the hardest hit areas. The American Red Cross has hundreds of trained disaster workers providing comfort and operating shelters. Additionally, they are helping find loved ones through their helpline 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or by the Red Cross Hurricane Helene Reunification page where people can enter pertinent information about the person they’re looking for. If someone is missing a child related to this disaster or any other incident, they need to call 9-1-1 and then 1-800-THE-LOST to receive assistance from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

FEMA remains steadfast in its mission to support survivors as they begin their recovery from these historic storms. The agency will continue to work with federal, state, and local partners to ensure the safety and well-being of those impacted by Milton and Helene.