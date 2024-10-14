U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Russell Fry for South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Russell Fry to represent South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"Representative Russell Fry has been a relentless champion for job creators, main streets, and the workforce in South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District," said Brince Manning, Senior Manager with the U.S. Chamber's Regional Team. "The Chamber is proud to stand with Representative Fry and support his candidacy for Congress, and we look forward to working closely together in the 119th Congress on initiatives that will create economic opportunity for all."

“I appreciate the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsing my reelection campaign to Congress,” said Congressman Fry. “I will always remain committed to building a strong economy and making South Carolina a place where everyone thrives.”