Baxter launches webpage with clinical resources to support IV solution conservation 

As part of its regular updates  on the IV solution supply disruption as a result of the temporary closure of a manufacturing plant in North Carolina, Baxter Oct. 14 launched a new webpage  with resources that hospitals can use for product management and conservation strategies. The webpage contains resources from Baxter, the federal government and other groups. In addition, Baxter said shipments to the U.S. from two Baxter sites abroad that were already able to export products "started last week and more are on the way.” The AHA is continuing efforts on multiple fronts to provide updates and assist members related to the supply chain issues caused by damage from Hurricane Helene. Visit AHA’s webpage for more information.

