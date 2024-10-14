DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Tri-City Healthcare District Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Tri-City Healthcare District (“Tri-City”). Tri-City learned of suspicious activity on or about September 27, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Tri-City Healthcare District

Tri-City is a regional healthcare district in Southern California.

What happened?

On or about November 9, 2023, Tri-City’s computer network was hacked by an unknown actor. Tri-City investigated this incident, and on September 27, 2024, it was revealed that a hacker had gained access to and obtained certain data maintained on Tri-City’s network. This data may have included personal information such as names. Up to 108,149 people have been affected by this data breach.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to guard against possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft and fraud, by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for suspicious or unauthorized activity. Additionally, you should consider legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of individuals who may have had their sensitive personal data compromised by the Tri-City data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.

Legal Disclaimer:

