Election season reminder: Don’t post political signs along state roadways

Main, News Posted on Oct 14, 2024 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds everyone that installation of signs visible from state highways that do not fall under the exempted categories defined in Hawaii Revised Statutes Chapter 264, Part V is unlawful. This includes, but is not limited to, posting of political campaign signs on overpasses, fencing, signposts and poles.

To report an illegally placed sign please contact the following Highways Maintenance Hotlines and follow the voice prompts:

Illegally placed signs will be removed. Sign owners may contact the Highway Maintenance Hotlines to check if their signs are available for pick up; however, HDOT generally disposes of unclaimed signs after 15 calendar days.

Campaign supporters are also encouraged to be mindful of safety as they sign wave in areas near busy highways. Use caution when exiting and reentering traffic and do not park in areas where it is prohibited.

Applicable statutes and rules include:

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0264/HRS_0264-0072.htm

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/hrscurrent/Vol05_Ch0261-0319/HRS0291C/HRS_0291C-0111.htm

HDOT appreciates the kokua of those exercising their civic responsibilities to keep our highways and communities safe.

###