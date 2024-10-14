OPENSEA INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC Announces an Investigation into OpenSea and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of OpenSea NFTs. Investors who purchased OpenSea NFTs are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/Open.



Investigation Details

On August 28, 2024, CNBC published an article entitled “OpenSea receives Wells notice from SEC, regulator says NFTs are securities.” The article stated, “crypto marketplace OpenSea has been added to the SEC’s list of targets, as the regulator extends its crackdown on the sector.” Further, it stated a “Wells notice is typically one of the final steps before the SEC issues formal charges. It generally lays out the framework of the regulatory argument and offers the potentially accused an opportunity to rebut the SEC’s claims. The letter, according to the OpenSea chief, alleges that the nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, sold on its platform are securities. OpenSea is a popular platform that allows users to create, sell and buy NFTs.”

What's Next?

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased OpenSea NFTs, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/Open. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660.

