No Evidence that Tampons Cause Metal Poisoning: American College of Medical Toxicology Issues Position Statement

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) has issued a position statement in response to the recent paper by Shearston et al reporting their study found trace concentrations of metals and metalloids in tampons.

Phoenix, AZ, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent paper by Shearston et al.,” Tampons as a source of exposure to metal(loid)s,” revealed their testing had detected trace amounts of 16 metals and metalloids, including lead and arsenic, in tampons from various brands. This publication gained a fair amount of media coverage, leading many in the public and medical world to question the long-term safety of tampon use.

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT), is a professional association for specialists in the treatment of poisoning, whose members are experts in toxicology and pharmacology. One of the core areas of focus for medical toxicologists is the diagnosis and treatment of patients with adverse health effects from metal exposure. As such, the findings of the Shearston et al paper is a topic ACMT is well-positioned to further examine. ACMT has issued a position statement, “No Evidence that Tampons Cause Metal Poisoning,” to address concerns raised by the Shearston study.

ACMT’s position stresses that to evaluate potential health risks, there is a need to compare metal concentrations in tampons with established safety thresholds. For example, even if lead were fully absorbed from a tampon, the amount would be a tiny fraction of the intake linked to health concerns. Moreover, the intermittent nature of tampon use further minimizes any potential risk.

Lead author of ACMT’s position statement, Mehruba Parris, MD, FACMT, clarifies, “A toxin is a natural substance that can be harmful. Toxins only cause damage when they reach specific organs in enough amounts, usually through the bloodstream. The Shearston study does not measure blood levels or show any health effects. We are frequently exposed to low levels of metals from various sources in our environment, and this study does not prove that using tampons leads to a significant level of exposure.”

Furthermore, ACMT warns that media coverage may provoke unnecessary health fears, potentially leading to harmful practices such as chelation therapy. They advise that headlines can mislead the public, overshadowing important limitations of the study.

In conclusion, ACMT does not advise against the use of tampons and calls for further research to better understand whether absorbed doses of metals pose any health risks.

Read the full statement “No Evidence that Tampons Cause Metal Poisoning.”

The American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) is a professional, nonprofit association of physicians board certification in medical toxicology and other professionals with expertise in this area. ACMT members specialize in the prevention, evaluation, treatment, and monitoring of injury and illness from exposures to drugs and chemicals, as well as biological and radiological agents, and work in clinical, academic, governmental, and public health settings, and provide poison control center leadership.

