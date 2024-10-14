Frédéric Imbert Commemorates 15 Years of Bitcoin through Art with the Bitcoin Masterpiece

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the occasion of Bitcoin's 15th anniversary, renowned artist Frédéric Imbert unveils The Bitcoin Masterpiece, an innovative work that fuses art and technology. This limited edition collection consists of 99 pieces. The artwork pushes the boundaries of art while carving its place in the history of the crypto space.





The Bitcoin Masterpiece: An Artwork Reflecting the Bitcoin Revolution

An exceptional piece of art is set to leave its mark on the history of cryptocurrency. Frédéric Imbert , alongside his son Bastien Imbert , is preparing to launch The Bitcoin Masterpiece, a groundbreaking creation inspired by the Bitcoin logo, merging art with cutting-edge technology.

This work stands out with its sleek and sophisticated design. The carbon and aluminum frame, measuring 95 cm x 95 cm x 5 cm and weighing 12.8 kg, incorporates advanced electronic components. Using 146 glass displays and 217 low-pressure neon lamps, the piece lights up the Bitcoin logo second by second, through successive patterns, creating a stunning visual effect. Frédéric Imbert meticulously hand-assembles each piece in his Paris workshop, ensuring exceptional quality.

The artwork offers a dynamic and captivating representation of the Bitcoin universe. It incorporates several interactive elements, making it a living and evolving piece:

Progressive and random illuminations of the Bitcoin logo

Real-time display of Bitcoin's market price, allowing for real-time tracking of its fluctuations

Presentation of essential Bitcoin-related data, providing an overview of the ecosystem

This fusion of art and technology transforms each piece into a gateway to the crypto world, while maintaining a refined aesthetic worthy of the most prestigious contemporary art pieces.

The Limited Edition for Enthusiasts and Collectors

The Bitcoin Masterpiece collection is available in 99 numbered pieces. Each piece, unique and customizable upon request, receives the artist's meticulous attention. Its rarity, combined with artisanal quality and technological innovation, makes it a potential investment for art collectors and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Each piece is priced at 1 Bitcoin, reflecting the ambition of the project, its symbolism, and its deep connection to the leading cryptocurrency.

The Bitcoin Masterpiece will debut at an exclusive vernissage held at The Outpost, a private mansion in the heart of Paris's 17th arrondissement. The event that will take place on October 23rd will mark the official launch of the collection.

To register for the event, visit: https://lu.ma/afep9ro4

The Visionary Artist Behind The Bitcoin Masterpiece

Frédéric Imbert, the creative mind behind The Bitcoin Masterpiece, is a renowned artist and engineer. Born in Monaco and based near Paris, he has distinguished himself for more than two decades by his ability to fuse art and science into unique contemporary creations.

His passion for electronics and intricate watchmaking is reflected in each of his works, which often incorporate rare and iconic electronic components. Imbert's distinctive style is characterized by the use of vintage and modern parts, creating visual symphonies that celebrate the passage of time and pay homage to technological and architectural icons.

The Collection Backed by Esteemed Partners

The Bitcoin Masterpiece is already supported by several renowned partners in the crypto and digital art industries. These collaborations will help boost the artwork's visibility and strengthen its position in the world of crypto art.

The Bitcoin Masterpiece represents the convergence of technological innovation and artistic expression. This creation by Frédéric Imbert offers collectors, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, and digital art lovers the chance to own a work that stands at the crossroads of these worlds. The Bitcoin Masterpiece is destined to become a symbol of the crypto era in the art world.

