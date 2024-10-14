Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size Expected to Hit USD 25.5 Billion by 2034 with a 17.2% CAGR, Emphasizing Cyber Safety for Passenger Protection: Transparency Market Research

The two main elements driving up the global automotive cybersecurity market statistics are the rise in connected car usage and the increase in research and development efforts. The advanced digital technologies and networks built into contemporary cars are utilized by automotive cybersecurity measures to combat cyberattacks and cyber threats.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc. , Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive cybersecurity market (Automobil-Cybersicherheitsmarkt) was projected to attain US$ 4.6 billion in 2023. It is likely to garner a 17.2% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, and by 2034, the market is expected to attain US$ 25.5 billion .

Cyber safety measures for cars serve as barriers to prevent any type of tampering with software and communication networks that are part of connected vehicle systems. Strong security systems, encryption techniques, intrusion detection systems, and secure communication protocols are all part of the vehicle cyber threat prevention measures that are implemented to stop unauthorized access, stop data breaches, and eliminate any risk to passenger safety.

Identification and mitigation of emerging threats are contingent upon threat information, vulnerability assessments, and continuous monitoring. Among the main categories of automotive cybersecurity are network security, application security, endpoint security, wireless security, and cloud security.

Download Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86060





The following companies are well-known participants in the global automotive cybersecurity market:

Argus Cyber Security

Harman International

GuardKnox

Karamba Security

Symantec Corporation

Trend Micro Incorporated

Upstream Security

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ESCRYPT

Trillium Secure, Inc.

SafeRide Technologies

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

FireEye, Inc.

IBM Security

Key Findings of Market Report

An automobile with voice-activated gadgets and other contemporary gadgets and technology built into the design is referred to as a "connected car." Applications for connected cars increase economy and safety while also increasing the driving experience overall.

Through mobile data networks, connected automobiles are able to exchange data with external and internal equipment. Certain apps on smartphones or other specialized devices provide access to a number of state-of-the-art services.

Because cars are becoming more and more linked and dependent on digital systems, there is a growing demand for vehicle cyber protection systems. There is a significant danger to both car owners and manufacturers since hackers may use these systems to obtain unauthorized access to critical data or vehicle controls.

Consequently, the growing global usage of linked automobiles is boosting the automotive cybersecurity market.

Market Trends For Automotive Cybersecurity

Leading players in the automotive cybersecurity space are concentrating on enhancing their threat detection systems. In order to effectively apply cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms in automobile cyber risk management strategies, they are engaged in research and development.

Based on 5G technology, Tesla introduced Vehicle-to-everything (V2X), a revolutionary automotive technology, in October 2021. A net automotive cybersecurity system called V2X allows for verified data transfer between infrastructure and automobiles.

Governments from several nations are passing laws to create cybersecurity best practices and standards that will serve as a guide for stakeholders and manufacturers alike.

Global Market for Automotive Cybersecurity: Regional Outlook

Various reasons propel the automotive cybersecurity market growth throughout the regions. These are:

In terms of global automotive cybersecurity market share in 2023, Asia Pacific had the greatest share. The region's market is developing thanks to a rise in car production in major manufacturing hubs, including China, India, and Japan.

In 2022, 278 million privately owned cars were registered in China. In the near future, the nation is probably going to continue to hold the top spot in Asia Pacific's automotive sector.

According to a global Capgemini report, India's connected automobile industry is expected to increase by more than 20% over the next several years. In India, every luxury and premium automaker provides networked services for every model.

Across various non-luxury, non-premium OEMs, the availability of connected services varies from 20% to 70% (as a proportion of cars sold when TCU/dongle-based linked services are an option).

Since the Indian market is quite budget cautious, a number of OEMs are providing free connected services for a maximum of three years. Connected services, however, might provide a significant risk of cyberattacks. For businesses involved in the vehicle security technologies industry, this is generating a lot of commercial prospects related to automotive cybersecurity.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=86060

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market: Key Players

Companies competing in the global automotive cybersecurity market are collaborating with several automotive cybersecurity platforms to improve overall vehicle security.

They are keeping cybersecurity compliance while drastically cutting cloud connectivity costs by utilizing data and edge computing capabilities to give a wider range of actionable insights in almost real-time.

Key Developments

In June 2023, BlackBerry Limited declared a collaboration with Upstream Security, the premier automotive cybersecurity platform, to help manufacturers better their cars' entire security posture by utilizing BlackBerry IVY's extensive telemetry data and edge compute capabilities. Upstream's cloud-native Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) a number of top automakers uses technology to assist find operational insights, abnormalities, and cybersecurity risks related to the automotive industry.

declared a collaboration with Upstream Security, the premier automotive cybersecurity platform, to help manufacturers better their cars' entire security posture by utilizing BlackBerry IVY's extensive telemetry data and edge compute capabilities. Upstream's cloud-native Vehicle Detection and Response (V-XDR) a number of top automakers uses technology to assist find operational insights, abnormalities, and cybersecurity risks related to the automotive industry. Leading supplier of automotive cybersecurity risk assessment solutions, Cybellum was authorized for purchase by LG Electronics (LG) in September 2021. With this calculated approach, LG can strengthen its cybersecurity skills and move more quickly toward being a partner in innovation for the mobility of the future.

Global Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation

Security Type Network Security Endpoint Security Application Security Cloud Security Wireless Security

Vehicle Type Two/Three Wheeler Passenger Car Hatchback Sedan SUV Light Commercial Vehicle Heavy Duty Truck Bus and Coach Off-road Vehicle

Security Solution Intrusion Detection System (IDS) Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Authentication System Cryptography Solution Security Operations Center (SOC)

Propulsion IC Engine Gasoline Diesel Electric Battery Electric Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Component Type Hardware Software

Application ADAS & Safety Body Control and Comfort Infotainment Telematics BMS and Powertrain System Charging Management Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Purchase the Report for Market-Driven Insights:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=86060<ype=S

Have a Look at More Valuable Insights of Automotive

Automotive Oil Pump Market : The global automotive oil pump market (Markt für Kfz-Ölpumpen ) is projected to reach USD 27.7 Bn by the end of 2031 from USD 17.6 Bn in 2021 according to research conducted by TMR.

The global automotive oil pump market (Markt für Kfz-Ölpumpen ) is projected to reach by the end of 2031 from in 2021 according to research conducted by TMR. Smart Fleet Management Market : The smart fleet management market (Markt für intelligentes Flottenmanagement ) was estimated to have acquired US$ 362.8 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 10.2% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 962.6 billion .

The smart fleet management market (Markt für intelligentes Flottenmanagement ) was estimated to have acquired in 2021. It is anticipated to register a from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain . Automotive E-commerce Components Market – The global automotive e-commerce components market (Markt für E-Commerce-Komponenten für die Automobilindustrie) is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2024 to 2034.

The global automotive e-commerce components market (Markt für E-Commerce-Komponenten für die Automobilindustrie) is estimated to advance at a from 2024 to 2034. Online Vehicle Retail Market – The global online vehicle retail market (Online-Fahrzeughandelsmarkt) is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2034.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.