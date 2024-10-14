MPD Seeking a Suspect in Burglary of Daycare

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in a burglary of a daycare in Southeast.

On Friday, October 11, 2024, at approximately 10:30 p.m., the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 1100 block of Varney Street, Southeast. The suspect stole property from the establishment and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158580