MPD Seeking Suspects in Burglary of Business

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating suspects involved in a burglary of a business in Northeast.

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, at approximately 5:27 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, and stole property from the inside before fleeing the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24158738