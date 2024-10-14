Palomar Health Medical Group Doctors Earn Prestigious 2024 Top Doctors Award From San Diego County Medical Society

Palomar Health Medical Group Top Doctors Award 2024

We are on a continued journey of reimagining healthcare, offering patients greater access to high-quality, comprehensive services close to home.” — Theophilis Yphantides

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Palomar Health Medical Group is honored to announce a list of 20 doctors who were recognized as 2024 San Diego Top Doctors Awardees by the San Diego County Medical Society. With only five percent of the region’s physicians being awarded this accolade, these awards are a testament to the world-class care Palomar Health Medical Group’s doctors deliver every day.The San Diego County Medical Society is a nonprofit organization chartered by the California Medical Association that promotes the protection of public health and the betterment of the medical profession and its members. For the annual Top Doctors Awards, the organization sends out ballots each year to all licensed physicians in San Diego and Imperial County. Physicians with a valid California medical license are invited to nominate their peers whom they believe should be recognized for excellence in medicine.“It is an honor for Palomar Health and Palomar Health Medical Group physicians to be recognized among San Diego County’s top physicians again this year,” said Theophilis Yphantides, M.D., chief medical officer of Palomar Health Medical Group. “We are on a continued journey of reimagining healthcare, offering patients greater access to high-quality, comprehensive services close to home.”From family medicine to emergency care and beyond, patients can trust that their health journey is guided by compassionate, expert hands at Palomar Health Medical Group. The 20 doctors awarded the 2024 Top Doctors Award represent an array of medical departments constituting Palomar Health Medical Group, from family medicine and urology to orthopedic surgery.“I am incredibly proud of our physicians who have been recognized as San Diego’s 2024 Top Doctors. This honor reflects their unwavering dedication to exceptional patient care and their strong relationships with those they serve,” said Russ Riehl, Interim CEO of Palomar Health Medical Group. “At Palomar Health Medical Group, we are privileged to have such skilled and compassionate physicians at the forefront of high-quality healthcare. Their recognition not only celebrates their individual accomplishments but also highlights the collective strength of our entire team.”Specializing in offering high-quality, individualized treatment, the 2024 Top Doctors Awards reflect Palomar Health Medical Group’s dedication to enhancing the health and well-being of the community. Palomar Health Medical Group currently serves more than 200,000 patients through more than 300 primary and specialty care providers located across Northern San Diego County.To learn more about Palomar Health Medical Group’s outstanding doctors, visit PalomarHealthMedicalGroup.org . For media inquiries, please contact PR@TeamInnoVision.com. Esta información y el comunicado de prensa están disponibles en español para los medios de comunicación que así lo requieran.

