CTO Highlights Importance of Cultural Tourism at UNESCO Transcultura Event

CTO’s Narendra Ramgulam with Vidya Narain, Secretary General to the National UNESCO Commission Suriname, at WTE in Genoa, Italy

Sustainable Tourism Consultant Narendra Ramgulam participates in global talks in Genoa, Italy

BARBADOS, October 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) emphasized the importance of cultural tourism at the 15th World Tourism Event (WTE) in Genoa, Italy. The event was organized last month by UNESCO’s Transcultura program and centered around the theme, “Integrating Cuba, the Caribbean, and the European Union through Culture and Creativity.”Narendra Ramgulam, CTO’s Sustainable Tourism Consultant, underscored the importance of promoting the rich, diverse heritage of the region while driving economic growth: “By highlighting our unique traditions, music, cuisine, festivals, and historical sites, cultural tourism enhances the Caribbean’s global appeal and attracts a wider audience of travelers seeking authentic experiences,” he noted.Ramgulam further asserted that this type of tourism promotes the preservation of local cultures and strengthens community identity, while also creating opportunities for sustainable development. Cultural tourism diversifies the Caribbean’s tourism offerings, reduces reliance on traditional sun-and-sea tourism, and spreads the economic benefits across more areas of the region, fostering inclusivity and resilience.The WTE, a prestigious international event, brought together tourism leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from around the globe to focus on the sustainable development of heritage tourism products. As part of the UNESCO Transcultura initiative, funded by the European Union, the Caribbean region was prominently featured, with a dedicated stand showcasing its unique World Heritage destinations and vibrant regional culture.Ramgulam represented the Caribbean during a panel discussion alongside former CTO Sustainable Tourism Specialist Amanda Charles. Together, they addressed the challenges and opportunities of sustainable cultural tourism in the Caribbean.“We are honored to have participated in this event, which not only highlights the unique cultural heritage of the Caribbean but also underscores the critical importance of sustainable tourism practices,” said Ramgulam. “It was an invaluable opportunity to share our region’s experiences, connect with global tourism leaders, and explore strategies to foster a more resilient tourism sector.”The event also provided an essential platform for networking with UNESCO officials and other tourism leaders. Ramgulam’s presentation received positive feedback, and UNESCO has expressed interest in inviting the CTO to future events, reinforcing the importance of international collaboration in promoting sustainable tourism.Dona Regis-Prosper, Secretary-General and CEO of CTO, emphasized the significance of the event: “This experience in Genoa reaffirms our commitment to advancing sustainable cultural tourism in the Caribbean. Engaging in international dialogue and sharing best practices are crucial steps toward shaping a more sustainable future for our region's tourism industry while preserving our rich cultural heritage.”Regis-Prosper highlighted that, for the first time, the CTO has presented sustainable heritage tourism strategies in the Caribbean to such an international audience. This achievement reaffirms CTO’s vital role in promoting the region globally and underscores the value it offers to its members by amplifying their presence on the world stage. “As the Caribbean continues to participate in global conversations on sustainable tourism, CTO is eager to build on the momentum from the WTE and strengthen partnerships that promote responsible and sustainable tourism development in the region,” she asserted.

