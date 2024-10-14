Cogstate Expands Alzheimer's Disease Leadership with Appointment of Dr. Kaycee Sink, as Chief Medical Officer

Melbourne, VIC, Australia; New Haven, CT, USA, Oct. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogstate, a leading neuroscience technology company, today announced the appointment of Kaycee Sink, MD, MAS, as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Sink will lead Cogstate’s support of clinical trials in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, including the advancement of new innovations to improve data quality and trial efficiency for more accurate conclusive studies.

Dr. Sink will use her extensive experience in Alzheimer’s disease drug development—gained from leading global trials and programs—to advise biopharmaceutical leaders through strategic trial design decisions, endpoint selection, and data quality considerations for cognitive and clinical outcome assessments.

Dr. Sink will also play a critical role in Cogstate’s efforts to commercialize cognitive assessment technologies within the community to support timely and more accurate diagnoses in healthcare.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Sink to Cogstate,” said Brad O’Connor, Cogstate CEO. “The medical, research, and pharmaceutical development expertise she brings will strengthen the value we offer our customers who seek to accelerate the development of new Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics, expand treatment options for patients, and make brain health awareness and action a normal part of aging.”

Dr. Sink joins Cogstate from Genentech (part of the Roche group of companies) where she was Principal Medical Director in Neurodegeneration, having leadership roles in the late-stage development of several molecules being studied for Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders as well as digital applications for the same. She joined Genentech in 2017 after 13 years on faculty at Wake Forest School of Medicine, where she rose to tenured Full Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Public Health Sciences.

“Cogstate’s commitment to bring technology and science to improve brain health assessment and to look at Alzheimer’s disease in a holistic manner is very exciting,” said Dr. Sink. “I’m thrilled to join this team of scientific and operational experts and contribute my passion to the evolving healthcare and research landscape in support of getting the right treatment to the right patients at the right time.”

Dr. Sink is board certified in Internal Medicine and Geriatric Medicine with over 20 years of experience in clinical care and research in aging, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurodegenerative disorders. She obtained her medical degree at the University of CA, San Francisco, and subsequently trained in internal medicine followed by clinical and research fellowships in geriatrics, also at UCSF.

Dr. Sink continues to see patients and teach in the Memory Assessment Clinic as adjunct faculty at Wake Forest School of Medicine in Winston Salem, NC.

About Cogstate

Cogstate Ltd (ASX:CGS) is a leading neuroscience technology company optimizing brain health assessments to advance the development of new medicines and to enable earlier clinical insights in healthcare. For more than 20 years, Cogstate has proudly supported the leading-edge research needs of biopharmaceutical companies and academic institutions and the clinical care needs of physicians and patients around the world. Cogstate provides rapid, reliable and highly sensitive digital cognitive tests and supports electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) solutions. Cogstate also offers quality assurance services for clinical trial endpoints that combine innovative operational approaches, advanced analytics and scientific consulting. For more information, please visit www.cogstate.com.





Rachel Colite Cogstate 203-773-5010 x157 rcolite@cogstate.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.